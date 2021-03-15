Grammy Awards 2021: Get Complete List of Winners!

Grammy Awards 2021: The 63rd annual Grammy Awards were presented at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 15, 2021. The awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, were originally supposed to be aired on January 31st but were delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Billie Eilish became the first solo artist to win the record of the year award at Grammys for two years in a row and Beyoncé created history by becoming the most-awarded woman in the history of Grammys with 28 wins.

Beyoncé picked up four awards during this year’s ceremony, two for ‘Savage’ along with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, one for her own ‘Black Parade’ and another for ‘ Blown Skin Girl’. The singer now only trails behind Sir George Solti, who still holds the all-time record with 31 Grammys.

Taylor Swift became the first woman to win the album of the year award three times after winning the honour for her eighth album ‘ Folklore’. She previously won the award for her sophomore album, 'Fearless' in 2010 and for her fifth album titled '1989' in 2016.

The Grammy Awards honour musical artists, compositions, and albums across 84 categories.

Grammy 2021 winners: Winners List