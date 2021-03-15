JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

Grammy Awards 2021: Get Complete List of Winners!

Billie Eilish became the first solo artist to win the record of the year award at Grammys for two years in a row and Beyoncé created history by becoming the most-awarded woman in the history of Grammys with 28 wins.

Created On: Mar 15, 2021 12:57 ISTModified On: Mar 15, 2021 12:57 IST
Grammy 2021 winners

Grammy Awards 2021: The 63rd annual Grammy Awards were presented at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 15, 2021. The awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, were originally supposed to be aired on January 31st but were delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyoncé picked up four awards during this year’s ceremony, two for ‘Savage’ along with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, one for her own ‘Black Parade’ and another for ‘ Blown Skin Girl’. The singer now only trails behind Sir George Solti, who still holds the all-time record with 31 Grammys.

Taylor Swift became the first woman to win the album of the year award three times after winning the honour for her eighth album ‘ Folklore’. She previously won the award for her sophomore album, 'Fearless' in 2010 and for her fifth album titled '1989' in 2016.

The Grammy Awards honour musical artists, compositions, and albums across 84 categories.

Grammy 2021 winners: Winners List

Award Category

Winner

Artist Name

Record of the Year

Everything I Wanted

Billie Eilish

Album of the Year

Folklore

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

I Can't Breathe

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R., and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Best New Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

 

Best Pop Solo Performance

Watermelon Sugar

Harry Styles

Best Pop Vocal Album

Future Nostalgia 

Dua Lipa

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Rain on Me

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

American Standard 

James Taylor

Best Dance Recording

10%

Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis


Best Dance/Electronic Album

Bubba 

Kaytranada

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Live at the Royal Albert Hall 

Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Album

 

The New Abnorm

The Strokes

 

Best Rock Performance

 

Shameika

Fiona Apple

Best Rock Song

 

Stay High

Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

Best Metal Performance

Bum-Rush

Body Count

Best Alternative Music Album

 

Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Fiona Apple

Best R&B Performance

Black Parade

Beyoncé

Best R&B Album

Bigger Love 

John Legend

Best R&B Song

 

Better Than I Imagine

Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)

Best Traditional R&B Performance

 

Anything for You

Ledisi

Best Progressive R&B Album

 

It Is What It Is 

Thundercat

Best Rap Song

 

Savage

Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe, and Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)

 

Best Rap Album

King's Disease 

Nas

Best Rap Performance

 

Savage

Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best Melodic Rap Performance

 

Lockdown

Anderson .Paak

Best Comedy Album

 

Black Mitzvah

Tiffany Haddish

Best Country Solo Performance

 

When My Amy Prays

Vince Gill

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

10,000 Hours

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

Best Country Album

 

Wildcard 

Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

 

Crowded Table

Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

 

Best New Age Album

 

More Guitar Stories 

Jim "Kimo" West

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

 

All Blues

Chick Corea, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

 

Secrets Are the Best Stories 

Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

 

Trilogy 2

Chick Corea, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

 

Data Lords 

Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

 

Four Questions 

Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Best Gospel Performance/Song

 

Movin' On

Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard, and Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters

 

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

 

There Was Jesus

Zach Williams and Dolly Parton; Case Beathard, Jonathan Smith, and Zach Williams, songwriters

 

Best Gospel Album

 

Gospel According to PJ 

PJ Morton

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

 

Jesus Is King 

Kanye West

 

Best Roots Gospel Album

 

Celebrating Fisk! ! (The 150th Anniversary Album) 

Fisk Jubilee Singers

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

 

YHLQMDLG 

Bad Bunny

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

 

La Conquista Del Espaci

Fito Paez

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

 

Un Canto por Mexico, Vol. 1 

Natalia Lafourcade

Best Tropical Latin Album

 

40 

Grupo Niche

Best Americana Album

World on the Ground 

Sarah Jarosz

Best American Roots Song

 

I Remember Everything

Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

Best American Roots Performance

 

I Remember Everything

John Prine

 

Best Bluegrass Album

 

Home 

Billy Strings

Best Traditional Blues Album

 

Rawer Than Raw 

Bobby Rush

 

Best Contemporary Blues Album

 

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?

Fantastic Negrito

Best Folk Album

 

All the Good Times

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

 

Best Regional Roots Music Album

 

Atmosphere 

New Orleans Nightcrawlers

Best Reggae Album

Got to Be Tough 

Toots and the Maytals

Best Global Music Album

 

Twice as Tall

Burna Boy

Best Children's Music Album

 

All the Ladies

Joanie Leeds

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

 

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth 

Rachel Maddow

Best Historical Album

 

It's Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers 

Lee Lodyga and Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)

Best Music Video

 

Brown Skin Girl

Beyoncé

Best Music Film

 

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice 

Linda Ronstadt

 

