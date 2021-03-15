Grammy Awards 2021: Get Complete List of Winners!
Billie Eilish became the first solo artist to win the record of the year award at Grammys for two years in a row and Beyoncé created history by becoming the most-awarded woman in the history of Grammys with 28 wins.
Grammy Awards 2021: The 63rd annual Grammy Awards were presented at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 15, 2021. The awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, were originally supposed to be aired on January 31st but were delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Billie Eilish became the first solo artist to win the record of the year award at Grammys for two years in a row and Beyoncé created history by becoming the most-awarded woman in the history of Grammys with 28 wins.
Beyoncé picked up four awards during this year’s ceremony, two for ‘Savage’ along with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, one for her own ‘Black Parade’ and another for ‘ Blown Skin Girl’. The singer now only trails behind Sir George Solti, who still holds the all-time record with 31 Grammys.
Taylor Swift became the first woman to win the album of the year award three times after winning the honour for her eighth album ‘ Folklore’. She previously won the award for her sophomore album, 'Fearless' in 2010 and for her fifth album titled '1989' in 2016.
The Grammy Awards honour musical artists, compositions, and albums across 84 categories.
Grammy 2021 winners: Winners List
|
Award Category
|
Winner
|
Artist Name
|
Record of the Year
|
Everything I Wanted
|
Billie Eilish
|
Album of the Year
|
Folklore
|
Taylor Swift
|
Song of the Year
|
I Can't Breathe
|
Dernst Emile II, H.E.R., and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
|
Best New Artist
|
Megan Thee Stallion
|
|
Best Pop Solo Performance
|
Watermelon Sugar
|
Harry Styles
|
Best Pop Vocal Album
|
Future Nostalgia
|
Dua Lipa
|
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
|
Rain on Me
|
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
|
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
|
American Standard
|
James Taylor
|
Best Dance Recording
|
10%
|
Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
|
|
Bubba
|
Kaytranada
|
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
|
Live at the Royal Albert Hall
|
Snarky Puppy
|
Best Rock Album
|
The New Abnorm
|
The Strokes
|
Best Rock Performance
|
Shameika
|
Fiona Apple
|
Best Rock Song
|
Stay High
|
Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
|
Best Metal Performance
|
Bum-Rush
|
Body Count
|
Best Alternative Music Album
|
Fetch the Bolt Cutters
|
Fiona Apple
|
Best R&B Performance
|
Black Parade
|
Beyoncé
|
Best R&B Album
|
Bigger Love
|
John Legend
|
Best R&B Song
|
Better Than I Imagine
|
Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)
|
Best Traditional R&B Performance
|
Anything for You
|
Ledisi
|
Best Progressive R&B Album
|
It Is What It Is
|
Thundercat
|
Best Rap Song
|
Savage
|
Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe, and Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)
|
Best Rap Album
|
King's Disease
|
Nas
|
Best Rap Performance
|
Savage
|
Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
|
Best Melodic Rap Performance
|
Lockdown
|
Anderson .Paak
|
Best Comedy Album
|
Black Mitzvah
|
Tiffany Haddish
|
Best Country Solo Performance
|
When My Amy Prays
|
Vince Gill
|
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
|
10,000 Hours
|
Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
|
Best Country Album
|
Wildcard
|
Miranda Lambert
|
Best Country Song
|
Crowded Table
|
Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
|
Best New Age Album
|
More Guitar Stories
|
Jim "Kimo" West
|
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
|
All Blues
|
Chick Corea, soloist
|
Best Jazz Vocal Album
|
Secrets Are the Best Stories
|
Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez
|
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
|
Trilogy 2
|
Chick Corea, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade
|
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
|
Data Lords
|
Maria Schneider Orchestra
|
Best Latin Jazz Album
|
Four Questions
|
Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
|
Best Gospel Performance/Song
|
Movin' On
|
Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard, and Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters
|
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
|
There Was Jesus
|
Zach Williams and Dolly Parton; Case Beathard, Jonathan Smith, and Zach Williams, songwriters
|
Best Gospel Album
|
Gospel According to PJ
|
PJ Morton
|
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
|
Jesus Is King
|
Kanye West
|
Best Roots Gospel Album
|
Celebrating Fisk! ! (The 150th Anniversary Album)
|
Fisk Jubilee Singers
|
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
|
YHLQMDLG
|
Bad Bunny
|
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
|
La Conquista Del Espaci
|
Fito Paez
|
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
|
Un Canto por Mexico, Vol. 1
|
Natalia Lafourcade
|
Best Tropical Latin Album
|
40
|
Grupo Niche
|
Best Americana Album
|
World on the Ground
|
Sarah Jarosz
|
Best American Roots Song
|
I Remember Everything
|
Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
|
Best American Roots Performance
|
I Remember Everything
|
John Prine
|
Best Bluegrass Album
|
Home
|
Billy Strings
|
Best Traditional Blues Album
|
Rawer Than Raw
|
Bobby Rush
|
Best Contemporary Blues Album
|
Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?
|
Fantastic Negrito
|
Best Folk Album
|
All the Good Times
|
Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
|
Best Regional Roots Music Album
|
Atmosphere
|
New Orleans Nightcrawlers
|
Best Reggae Album
|
Got to Be Tough
|
Toots and the Maytals
|
Best Global Music Album
|
Twice as Tall
|
Burna Boy
|
Best Children's Music Album
|
All the Ladies
|
Joanie Leeds
|
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
|
Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth
|
Rachel Maddow
|
Best Historical Album
|
It's Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers
|
Lee Lodyga and Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)
|
Best Music Video
|
Brown Skin Girl
|
Beyoncé
|
Best Music Film
|
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
|
Linda Ronstadt