Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for COVID-19

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar has tested positive for the widespread COVID-19 on August 24, 2020. The Chief Minister of the state confirmed the news through his official Twitter account.

While sharing the news, Mr. Khattar informed that he has been tested positive for Novel Corona Virus and that his test report has returned positive.

I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive.

I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 24, 2020

Chief Minister of Haryana has also appealed to all his associates and colleagues, who he came in contact with over the last week, to get themselves tested and has requested all his close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately.

Other ministers tested positive for COVID-19:

• On August 20, 2020, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Jal Shakti has tested positive for COVID-19. He and Mr. Khatttar had met for the meeting on August 18.

• On August 24, 2020, Gian Chand Gupta, Haryana Assembly Speaker was tested positive for COVID-19, just two days before the monsoon session is to begin in Haryana.

• Anil Vij, Haryana Health Minister had informed that MLAs Ram Kumar and Aseem Goyal have been tested for Coronavirus.

• Six assembly staffers have also been tested positive for the virus.