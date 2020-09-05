Health Ministry allows 'on-demand' COVID-19 testing

The Union Health Ministry updated its advisory on COVID-19 testing on September 5, 2020. Under the updated advisory, the Ministry has introduced 'on-demand' COVID-19 testing without a doctor's prescription.

As per the new advisory, all those individuals who wish to get tested and those undertaking travel can get an ‘on-demand’ COVID-19 test done without seeking a prescription from a doctor.

The change in the health ministry's testing advisory aims to further simplify the COVID-19 testing process and give more flexibility to authorities and individuals.

Significance

The new testing advisory has been issued on the recommendation of the National Task Force on COVID-19 to give more freedom and flexibility to the State authorities to facilitate enhanced ease of testing for the people. The 'on-demand' testing inclusion will ensure higher levels of testing.

On-Demand Testing

Under Testing on-demand:

• All individuals undertaking travel to other countries or Indian states mandating a negative COVID-19 test at the point of entry can get tested.

• All individuals who wish to get themselves tested can do so without a prescription.

• Tracking and contact tracing mechanisms should be put in place by the testing laboratories by notifying public health authorities.

COVID-19 Testing Choices

a) Routine surveillance in containment zones and screening at points of entry (in order of priority):

1. Rapid Antigen Test (RAT)

2. RT-PCR or TrueNat or CBNAAT

Who should take the test?

1. All symptomatic cases including health care workers and frontline workers.

2. All asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts (those belonging to vulnerable age groups or those who have co-morbidities) of a confirmed case.

3. All asymptomatic high-risk individuals.

b) Routine surveillance in non-containment areas (in order of priority):

1. RT-PCR or TrueNat or CBNAAT

2. Rapid Antigen Test (RAT)*

Who should take the test?

1. All symptomatic individuals with a history of international travel in the last 14 days.

2. All symptomatic contacts of a laboratory-confirmed case.

3. All symptomatic health care workers/frontline workers involved in containment and mitigation activities.

4. All symptomatic ILI cases among returnees and migrants within 7 days of illness.

5. All asymptomatic high-risk contacts(contacts in family and workplace.

c) In Hospital Settings:

1. RT-PCR or TrueNat or CBNAAT

2. Rapid Antigen Test

Who should take the test?

1. All patients of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

2. All symptomatic (ILI symptoms) patients presenting in a healthcare setting.

3. All asymptomatic high-risk patients who are hospitalized or seeking immediate hospitalization.

4. All asymptomatic patients undergoing surgical / non-surgical invasive procedures.

5. All pregnant women in/near labor who are hospitalized for delivery.

Key Points

• No emergency procedure should be delayed for lack of test and this includes deliveries. A sample can be sent for testing simultaneously.

• The mothers who test COVID positive should be advised to wear a mask and undertake frequent handwashing while handling their baby for 14 days. They should also be advised to do breast cleaning before feeding the baby.

Background

There has been an unprecedented rise in India’s daily testing capacities. Over 11.70 lakh tests were conducted per day for two successive days.

Till now, a total of 4 crores and 77 lakh tests have been done across the country. There are currently 1647 testing laboratories operational across all states and union territories.