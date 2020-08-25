Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 45 highway projects of over Rs.11,000 crores in Madhya Pradesh

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs inaugurated the 45 highway projects in Madhya Pradesh on August 25, 2020. MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presided over the virtual event.

The inaugurated projects include 1 thousand 361 km of road, two over bridges, and six bridges involving the construction value of Rs. 11 thousand 427 crores.

While inaugurating the highway projects, Union Minister Nitish Gadkari also mentioned that he plans on opening a driving training school in every district of the country.

What is the significance of the latest highway projects?

The inauguration of these 45 highway projects will help in creating tourism and employment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. With this, there will also be a development of entire Madhya Pradesh including the backward areas will also be getting more momentum.

As per the Chief Minister of MP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, apart from development, these roads will help in enhancing the better convenience, connectivity, and economic growth in and around the state.

Key Highlights:

• Currently, in Madhya Pradesh, the ministry has been working on projects worth about Rs. 1.5 lakh crores. On the completion of the projects, the picture of the state will entirely change.

• Nitish Gadkari also announced road projects that are worth Rs. 7,000 crores in Madhya Pradesh.

• With the improvement in roads, the movement of goods and people to and from the state has also been improved substantially, especially with the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

• The event was addressed virtually by the Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Thavarchand Gehlot, Gen (Dr.) VK Singh, Prahlad Singh Patel. MPs and MLAs of the concerned areas and senior officers from centre and state also attended the function.

Driving Schools in every district of the country:

During the inauguration, the Union Minister shared his plan of opening driving schools in every district of the country.

He highlighted that every year 5 lakh accidents occur in the country taking the lives of 1.5 lakhs people. The highest number of these people are mostly in the age group of 18 to 24 years.

Opening of driving schools will not only prevent accidents but as per the PM Narendra Modi’s wishes, the skill will also be developed among the youth which will help in creating a self-sufficient India.