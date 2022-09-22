Hindustan Shipyard Limited launched two diving support vessels

The Hindustan Shipyard Limited(HSL) launched two diving support vessels on September 22, 2022, in Vishakhapatnam. The two diving support vessels are named Nistar and Nipun. The launch of these DSVs comes just after the Navy had commissioned the first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant at Kochi.

The vessels were launched by Kala Hari Kumar, President of the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association(NWWA), who performed the traditional honour. Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, was the chief guest at the launching ceremony.

Diving Support vessels: Key details

The two diving support vessels are built by Hindustan Shipyard Ltd, Visakhapatnam . The Diving Support Vessels (DSVs) are first of the kind, ships indigenously designed at HSL for the Indian Navy. The vessels are 118.4 metres long, 22.8 metres at the broadest point, and will have a displacement of 9,350 tons. The ships would be deployed for deep sea diving operations. The DSVs are designed to undertake submarine rescue operations, with Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) if needed. The ships will also be capable of sustained patrolling, conducting Search and Rescue operations, and carrying out Helicopter Operations on the high seas. The DSV project has generated considerable local employment opportunities. The ships have also promoted indigenization which in turn will aid in boosting India’s economy.

Indian Navy

The Indian navy is the maritime branch of the Indian Armed Forces. The Chief of Naval Staff, a four-star admiral commands the Indian navy. The Supreme Commander of the Indian Navy is the President of India. The basic objective of the navy is to protect the nation's maritime borders. It also has the duty to work with other Armed Forces of the union, and act to deter or defeat any threats or aggression against the territory, citizens, or maritime interests of the nation, both in war and peace.

