Hyderabad-based Virchow Biotech and RDIF to produce Sputnik V Vaccine in India

Hyderabad -based Virchow Biotech and the Russian Direct Investment Fund- RDIF on March 22, 2021, announced an agreement to produce up to 200 million doses of Sputnik V, Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, in India.

According to the joint statement, the technology transfer is expected to be completed in the second quarter of the year 2021. It will be followed by the full-scale commercial production of Sputnik V.

The capacities of Virchow Biotech will help in facilitating the global supply of Sputnik V vaccine to the international partners of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

#RDIF and Virchow Biotech Private Limited (part of the Virchow Group) announce the agreement to produce in the country up to 200 million doses per year of @sputnikvaccine, the world’s first registered vaccine against coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/t0HhY9PVGl — RDIF (@rdif_press) March 22, 2021

Agreement to manufacture Sputnik V for global supply

The CEO of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev stated that the agreement with Virchow Biotech in Hyderabad is a significant step in facilitating the full-scale production of the vaccine in India as well as for supplying the international partners globally.

While commenting on the agreement, the MD of Virchow Biotech Tummuru Murali stated that the company is glad to sign a cooperation agreement with RDIF for producing the Sputnik V vaccine.

He added that the proven capabilities of Virchow in large-scale drug-substance manufacturing will help in meeting the global demand for this vaccine. As per the official statement, the efficacy of Sputnik V is 91.6% as confirmed by the data.

RDIF’s partnership with Stelis Biopharma

On March 19, 2021, Stelis Biopharma of India and RDIF had announced that they have decided to collaborate to produce and supply a minimum of 200 million doses of the Sputnik V Coronavirus vaccine.