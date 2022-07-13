ICC Player Rankings 2022: Jasprit Bumrah regains top spot in ICC ODI Bowler Rankings- Check Full ICC ODI and T20 Rankings

ICC T20 Rankings 2022: Suryakumar Yadav has jumped to his career-best 5th rank on ICC T20 Batting Rankings. He is the only Indian in the top 10 of ICC T20 Batting Rankings 2022. 

ICC ODI Rankings 2022: Jasprit Bumrah has regained number one ranking in ICC ODI Bowler Rankings 2022, while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retained their 3rd and 4th ranking respectively in ICC ODI Batting Rankings 2022. 

The next ranked bowler in ICC ODI Bowling Rankings 2022 is Yuzvendra Chahal, who has slipped two places to the 20th position, followed by Mohammad Shami, who has jumped four places to the 23rd position. 

The highest-ranked Indian all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings 2022 is Ravindra Jadeja, who has slipped two places to the 14th position. 

Suryakumar Yadav has jumped to his career-best 5th rank on ICC T20 Batting Rankings. He is the only Indian in the top 10 of ICC T20 Batting Rankings 2022. The only other player in the top 10 of ICC T20 Rankings is Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is ranked at the 8th spot in the ICC T20 Bowler Rankings 2022. 

ICC ODI Bowler Rankings July 2022

POS PLAYER TEAM RATING
1
Jasprit Bumrah IND 718
2
Trent Boult 712
3
Shaheen Afridi 681
4
Josh Hazlewood 679
5
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 676
6
Mehedi Hasan 675
7
Chris Woakes 673
8
Matt Henry 672
9
Mohammad Nabi 657
10
Rashid Khan 651

ICC ODI Batting Rankings

POS PLAYER TEAM RATING
1
Babar Azam PAK 892
2
Imam-ul-Haq 815
3
Virat Kohli 803
4
Rohit Sharma 802
5
Quinton de Kock 789
6
Rassie van der Dussen 769
7
Ross Taylor 760
8
Jonny Bairstow 738
9
David Warner 737
10
 
Aaron Finch 715

ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings

POS PLAYER TEAM RATING
1
Shakib Al Hasan BAN 410
2
Mohammad Nabi 325
3
Rashid Khan 290
4
Chris Woakes 260
5
Mitchell Santner 253
6
Colin de Grandhomme 251
7
Ben Stokes 244
8
Zeeshan Maqsood 238
9
Mehedi Hasan 238
10
Imad Wasim 234
 

ICC T20 Batting Rankings 2022

POS PLAYER TEAM RATING
 
Babar Azam PAK 818
2
Mohammad Rizwan 794
3
Aiden Markram 757
4
Dawid Malan 754
5
Suryakumar Yadav 732
6
Aaron Finch 716
7
Devon Conway 703
8
Nicholas Pooran 667
9
Pathum Nissanka 661
10
Rassie van der Dussen 658

