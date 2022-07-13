ICC Player Rankings 2022: Jasprit Bumrah regains top spot in ICC ODI Bowler Rankings- Check Full ICC ODI and T20 Rankings

ICC ODI Rankings 2022: Jasprit Bumrah has regained number one ranking in ICC ODI Bowler Rankings 2022, while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retained their 3rd and 4th ranking respectively in ICC ODI Batting Rankings 2022.

The next ranked bowler in ICC ODI Bowling Rankings 2022 is Yuzvendra Chahal, who has slipped two places to the 20th position, followed by Mohammad Shami, who has jumped four places to the 23rd position.

No bowler above him 🔝



Jasprit Bumrah stands as the No.1 ODI bowler in the latest @MRFWorldwide rankings! — ICC (@ICC) July 13, 2022

The highest-ranked Indian all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings 2022 is Ravindra Jadeja, who has slipped two places to the 14th position.

Jasprit Bumrah's incredible spell puts him on the all-time list 🙌



More ➡️ https://t.co/FgSCGwrZvt pic.twitter.com/FFDLoDoZGb — ICC (@ICC) July 13, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav has jumped to his career-best 5th rank on ICC T20 Batting Rankings. He is the only Indian in the top 10 of ICC T20 Batting Rankings 2022. The only other player in the top 10 of ICC T20 Rankings is Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is ranked at the 8th spot in the ICC T20 Bowler Rankings 2022.

READ ALSO: ICC ODI Team Rankings 2022: India jumps to third spot, surpasses Pakistan- Check List of Top 10 ODI Teams

ICC ODI Bowler Rankings July 2022

POS PLAYER TEAM RATING 1 Jasprit Bumrah IND 718 2 Trent Boult NZ 712 3 Shaheen Afridi PAK 681 4 Josh Hazlewood AUS 679 5 Mujeeb Ur Rahman AFG 676 6 Mehedi Hasan BAN 675 7 Chris Woakes ENG 673 8 Matt Henry NZ 672 9 Mohammad Nabi AFG 657 10 Rashid Khan AFG 651

ICC ODI Batting Rankings

POS PLAYER TEAM RATING 1 Babar Azam PAK 892 2 Imam-ul-Haq PAK 815 3 Virat Kohli IND 803 4 Rohit Sharma IND 802 5 Quinton de Kock SA 789 6 Rassie van der Dussen SA 769 7 Ross Taylor NZ 760 8 Jonny Bairstow ENG 738 9 David Warner AUS 737 10 Aaron Finch AUS 715

ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings