ICC Player Rankings 2022: Jasprit Bumrah regains top spot in ICC ODI Bowler Rankings- Check Full ICC ODI and T20 Rankings
ICC T20 Rankings 2022: Suryakumar Yadav has jumped to his career-best 5th rank on ICC T20 Batting Rankings. He is the only Indian in the top 10 of ICC T20 Batting Rankings 2022.
ICC ODI Rankings 2022: Jasprit Bumrah has regained number one ranking in ICC ODI Bowler Rankings 2022, while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retained their 3rd and 4th ranking respectively in ICC ODI Batting Rankings 2022.
The next ranked bowler in ICC ODI Bowling Rankings 2022 is Yuzvendra Chahal, who has slipped two places to the 20th position, followed by Mohammad Shami, who has jumped four places to the 23rd position.
No bowler above him 🔝— ICC (@ICC) July 13, 2022
Jasprit Bumrah stands as the No.1 ODI bowler in the latest @MRFWorldwide rankings!
The highest-ranked Indian all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings 2022 is Ravindra Jadeja, who has slipped two places to the 14th position.
Jasprit Bumrah's incredible spell puts him on the all-time list 🙌— ICC (@ICC) July 13, 2022
More ➡️ https://t.co/FgSCGwrZvt pic.twitter.com/FFDLoDoZGb
Suryakumar Yadav has jumped to his career-best 5th rank on ICC T20 Batting Rankings. He is the only Indian in the top 10 of ICC T20 Batting Rankings 2022. The only other player in the top 10 of ICC T20 Rankings is Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is ranked at the 8th spot in the ICC T20 Bowler Rankings 2022.
ICC ODI Bowler Rankings July 2022
|POS
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|RATING
|
1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|IND
|718
|
2
|Trent Boult
|NZ
|712
|
3
|Shaheen Afridi
|PAK
|681
|
4
|Josh Hazlewood
|AUS
|679
|
5
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|AFG
|676
|
6
|Mehedi Hasan
|BAN
|675
|
7
|Chris Woakes
|ENG
|673
|
8
|Matt Henry
|NZ
|672
|
9
|Mohammad Nabi
|AFG
|657
|
10
|Rashid Khan
|AFG
|651
ICC ODI Batting Rankings
|POS
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|RATING
|
1
|Babar Azam
|PAK
|892
|
2
|Imam-ul-Haq
|PAK
|815
|
3
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|803
|
4
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|802
|
5
|Quinton de Kock
|SA
|789
|
6
|Rassie van der Dussen
|SA
|769
|
7
|Ross Taylor
|NZ
|760
|
8
|Jonny Bairstow
|ENG
|738
|
9
|David Warner
|AUS
|737
|
10
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|715
ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings
|POS
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|RATING
|
1
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|410
|
2
|Mohammad Nabi
|AFG
|325
|
3
|Rashid Khan
|AFG
|290
|
4
|Chris Woakes
|ENG
|260
|
5
|Mitchell Santner
|NZ
|253
|
6
|Colin de Grandhomme
|NZ
|251
|
7
|Ben Stokes
|ENG
|244
|
8
|Zeeshan Maqsood
|OMA
|238
|
9
|Mehedi Hasan
|BAN
|238
|
10
|Imad Wasim
|PAK
|234
