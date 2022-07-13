ICC ODI Team Rankings 2022: India jumps to third spot, surpasses Pakistan- Check List of Top 10 ODI Teams

ICC ODI Team Rankings 2022: India was earlier pushed to fourth place with 105 rating, while Pakistan was ranked third with 106 rating in the ICC ODI Team Rankings 2022. Check full Team Rankings List here. 

ICC ODI Team Rankings 2022: India has jumped to the third position in the ICC ODI Team Rankings 2022, overtaking Pakistan after its 10-wicket win over England in the 1st ODI at Kennington on July 12, 2022. 

India was earlier pushed to fourth place with 105 rating, while Pakistan was ranked third with 106 rating in the ICC ODI Team Rankings 2022. With their win over England in the first ODI, India has received two more rating points to reach 108 points. 

The jump in ratings helped India push ahead and break into the top three in the ICC ODI Team Rankings 2022. New Zealand tops the ICC ODI Team Rankings 2022 with 126 rating, followed by England at the second spot with 122 rating and India at third with 108 rating. 

Indian bowlers had played a huge role in destroying England's batting order in the first ODI and restricting them to 110 runs, their lowest total against India. Jasprit Bumrah, who has jumped to the top of the ICC ODI Bowler Rankings 2022, led the attack with his career-best bowling figure of 6/19, followed by Mohammed Shami who picked up three wickets and Prasidh Krishna who got one.

India won the match with more than 31 overs to spare with Rohit Sharma leading the attack with his score of 76 runs off 58 balls and Shikhar Dhawan who was not out at 31 runs. 

ICC ODI Team Rankings: Check List of Top 20 ODI Teams 

Rank Team Matches Points Rating
1 New Zealand 14 1,776 127
2  England 23 2,811 122
3  India 23 2,479 108
4  Pakistan 19 2,005 106
5  Australia 23 2,325 101
6  South Africa 19 1,872 99
7  Bangladesh 25 2,397 96
8  Sri Lanka 29 2,658 92
9  West Indies 33 2,351 71
10  Afghanistan 18 1,238 69
11  Ireland 22 1,171 53
12  Scotland 19 886 47
13  UAE 19 724 38
14  Netherlands 18 603 34
15  Zimbabwe 17 539 32
16  Oman 30 919 31
17  United States 20 544 27
18  Namibia 12 241 20
19  Nepal 18 298 17
20  Papua New Guinea 22 134 6

 

