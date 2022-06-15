ICC Test Rankings 2022: Jasprit Bumrah jumps to 3rd spot-Check Full ICC Men's Test Batsman, Bowler and All-Rounder Rankings 

ICC Test Rankings 2022: Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah has risen to the third rank in the latest ICC Men's Test Bowler Rankings. England batsman Joe Root has climbed to the top of ICC Men's Test Batsman Rankings, pushing Australia's Marnus Labuschagne to the second rank.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has retained his top rank in the ICC Men's Test All-Rounder Rankings, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin at the second rank and West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder in the third position.

R Ashwin is also ranked second in the ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings 2022 after Australia's Pat Cummins. Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi and Kagiso Rabada have jumped one spot each and are ranked 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively in the ICC Test Bowler Rankings 2022, while Kyle Jamieson has fallen by three spots to the 6th position.

Steve Smith has retained his third rank, Babar Azam is at fourth and Kane Williamson is ranked fifth in the ICC Test Batsman Rankings 2022. The highest ranked Indian in the ICC Test Batsman Rankings 2022 is Rohit Sharma, who is ranked at the 8th position, followed by Virat Kohli at the 10th position.

READ ALSO: ICC ODI Rankings 2022: Pakistan Surpasses India; Check full ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings

Full List of ICC Men's Test Rankings 2022

ICC Men's Test Batsman Rankings 2022

Rank Player Team Rating 1 Joe Root England 897 2 Marnus Labuschagne AUS 892 3 Steve Smith AUS 845 4 Babar Azam PAK 815 5 Kane Williamson NZ 798 6 Dimuth Karunaratne SL 772 7 Usman Khawaja AUS 757 8 Rohit Sharma IND 754 9 Travis Head AUS 744 10 Virat Kohli IND 742

ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings 2022

Rank Player Team Rating 1 Pat Cummins Australia 901 2 Ravichandran Ashwin IND 850 3 Jasprit Bumrah IND 830 4 Shaheen Afridi PAK 827 5 Kagiso Rabada SA 818 6 Kyle Jamieson NZ 796 7 James Anderson ENG 795 8 Neil Wagner NZ 762 9 Trent Boult NZ 753 10 Josh Hazlewood AUS 752

ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings 2022