ICC Test Rankings 2022: Jasprit Bumrah jumps to 3rd spot-Check Full ICC Men's Test Batsman, Bowler and All-Rounder Rankings 

ICC Test Rankings 2022: Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma is the highest ranked Indian in the ICC Test Batsman Rankings 2022, followed by Virat Kohli at the 10th place. 

Updated: Jun 15, 2022 17:32 IST
ICC Test Rankings 2022: Jasprit Bumrah jumps to 3rd spot, Joe Root becomes top-ranked batsman
ICC Test Rankings 2022: Jasprit Bumrah jumps to 3rd spot, Joe Root becomes top-ranked batsman

ICC Test Rankings 2022: Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah has risen to the third rank in the latest ICC Men's Test Bowler Rankings. England batsman Joe Root has climbed to the top of ICC Men's Test Batsman Rankings, pushing Australia's Marnus Labuschagne to the second rank.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has retained his top rank in the ICC Men's Test All-Rounder Rankings, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin at the second rank and West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder in the third position. 

R Ashwin is also ranked second in the ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings 2022 after Australia's Pat Cummins. Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi and Kagiso Rabada have jumped one spot each and are ranked 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively in the ICC Test Bowler Rankings 2022, while Kyle Jamieson has fallen by three spots to the 6th position.

Steve Smith has retained his third rank, Babar Azam is at fourth and Kane Williamson is ranked fifth in the ICC Test Batsman Rankings 2022. The highest ranked Indian in the ICC Test Batsman Rankings 2022 is Rohit Sharma, who is ranked at the 8th position, followed by Virat Kohli at the 10th position. 

READ ALSO: ICC ODI Rankings 2022: Pakistan Surpasses India; Check full ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings

Full List of ICC Men's Test Rankings 2022

ICC Men's Test Batsman Rankings 2022

Rank

Player

Team

Rating
1
Joe Root England 897
2
Marnus Labuschagne 892
3
Steve Smith 845
4
Babar Azam 815
5
Kane Williamson 798
6
Dimuth Karunaratne 772
7
Usman Khawaja 757
8
Rohit Sharma 754
9
Travis Head 744
10
Virat Kohli 742

ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings 2022 

Rank

Player

Team

Rating
1
Pat Cummins Australia 901
2
Ravichandran Ashwin 850
3
Jasprit Bumrah 830
4
Shaheen Afridi 827
5
Kagiso Rabada 818
6
Kyle Jamieson 796
7
James Anderson 795
8
Neil Wagner 762
9
 
Trent Boult 753
10
Josh Hazlewood 752

ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings 2022

Rank

Player

Team 

Rating
1
Ravindra Jadeja IND 385
2
Ravichandran Ashwin 341
3
Jason Holder 336
4
Shakib Al Hasan 327
5
Ben Stokes 307
6
Mitchell Starc 291
7
Pat Cummins 263
8
Colin de Grandhomme 243
9
Chris Woakes 230
10
Kyle Jamieson 226

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    View all