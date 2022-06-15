ICC Test Rankings 2022: Jasprit Bumrah jumps to 3rd spot-Check Full ICC Men's Test Batsman, Bowler and All-Rounder Rankings
ICC Test Rankings 2022: Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma is the highest ranked Indian in the ICC Test Batsman Rankings 2022, followed by Virat Kohli at the 10th place.
ICC Test Rankings 2022: Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah has risen to the third rank in the latest ICC Men's Test Bowler Rankings. England batsman Joe Root has climbed to the top of ICC Men's Test Batsman Rankings, pushing Australia's Marnus Labuschagne to the second rank.
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has retained his top rank in the ICC Men's Test All-Rounder Rankings, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin at the second rank and West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder in the third position.
R Ashwin is also ranked second in the ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings 2022 after Australia's Pat Cummins. Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi and Kagiso Rabada have jumped one spot each and are ranked 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively in the ICC Test Bowler Rankings 2022, while Kyle Jamieson has fallen by three spots to the 6th position.
Steve Smith has retained his third rank, Babar Azam is at fourth and Kane Williamson is ranked fifth in the ICC Test Batsman Rankings 2022. The highest ranked Indian in the ICC Test Batsman Rankings 2022 is Rohit Sharma, who is ranked at the 8th position, followed by Virat Kohli at the 10th position.
Full List of ICC Men's Test Rankings 2022
ICC Men's Test Batsman Rankings 2022
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Rating
|
1
|Joe Root
|England
|897
|
2
|Marnus Labuschagne
|AUS
|892
|
3
|Steve Smith
|AUS
|845
|
4
|Babar Azam
|PAK
|815
|
5
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|798
|
6
|Dimuth Karunaratne
|SL
|772
|
7
|Usman Khawaja
|AUS
|757
|
8
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|754
|
9
|Travis Head
|AUS
|744
|
10
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|742
ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings 2022
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Rating
|
1
|Pat Cummins
|Australia
|901
|
2
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|IND
|850
|
3
|Jasprit Bumrah
|IND
|830
|
4
|Shaheen Afridi
|PAK
|827
|
5
|Kagiso Rabada
|SA
|818
|
6
|Kyle Jamieson
|NZ
|796
|
7
|James Anderson
|ENG
|795
|
8
|Neil Wagner
|NZ
|762
|
9
|Trent Boult
|NZ
|753
|
10
|Josh Hazlewood
|AUS
|752
ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings 2022
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Rating
|
1
|Ravindra Jadeja
|IND
|385
|
2
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|IND
|341
|
3
|Jason Holder
|WI
|336
|
4
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|327
|
5
|Ben Stokes
|ENG
|307
|
6
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|291
|
7
|Pat Cummins
|AUS
|263
|
8
|Colin de Grandhomme
|NZ
|243
|
9
|Chris Woakes
|ENG
|230
|
10
|Kyle Jamieson
|NZ
|226
