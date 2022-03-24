ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Can Indian Team Qualify for Semi-Final? Check All Possible Scenarios here

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 qualifiers: India is currently ranked fifth in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table, behind Australia, South Africa, West Indies and England. Only the top 4 teams on the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table will qualify for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 semifinals.

India's upcoming match against South Africa at 6.30 am today will determine India's future in the tournament. The England vs Bangladesh match result could also impact India's chances in the Women's World Cup 2022.

Despite the tournament reaching the fag end of the league stage, only two teams have qualified for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 semifinals- Points Table toppers Australia and South Africa. The fate of the remaining three teams- India, England and West Indies will be decided by the result of the last two matches. India is very much in the running for a place in the semifinals.

The West Indies had gained one point after their match against South Africa was abandoned due to rain, as a result they toppled India from its earlier third position. West Indies is now ranked at the third place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 semifinal with 7 points. The team does not have any league stage match left and its fate will entirely depend on India and England's matches today.

Check ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table here

Can India qualify for the Women's World Cup 2022 semifinals?

Yes, India stands a good chance to qualify for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 semifinals but it will depend entirely on the results of today's matches. India will have to displace either West Indies or England to qualify for the Women's World Cup semifinals.

Currently, India has 6 points from 6 matches, while West Indies has 7 points from 7 matches and England has 6 points from 6 matches. Australia has already confirmed its place in the semifinals with 12 points, while South Africa is also most likely to go through as it has 9 points so far. Other three teams -New Zealand, Bangladesh and Pakistan are out of the race.

India will have to rely on various combinations to qualify for the Women's World Cup semifinals. Both India and England have one group stage match left, the result of which will determine India's future in the tournament.

Let us look at the possible scenarios below:

1. India wins against South Africa

India will have to win their last match against South Africa, which is scheduled to start at 6.30 am on March 27, 2022. This is the first and best scenario and will make India's semifinal path smooth. A win against South Africa will give India 8 points, pushing the team ahead of West Indies that has 7 points currently. Then even if England wins its last group-stage match, both India and England will qualify for the World Cup Semifinals.

2. Bangladesh beats England

The next best scenario for India is a shocker from Bangladesh. Bangladesh will have to pull a win against England in their last group stage match to increase India's chances to qualify for the Women's World Cup 2022 semifinals. If England loses against Bangladesh on March 27, then India stands the chance to qualify for the World Cup 2022 semifinals even if it loses against South Africa. However, India will need to maintain a higher net run rate than England to qualify in that case because both will have the same number of points. Currently, India's net run rate is +0.768 and England's net run rate is +0.778.

3. England beats Bangladesh

If England beats Bangladesh today, then it will push ahead to the third position with 8 points. India will in that case have to win against South Africa to qualify for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 semifinals, otherwise it will not qualify.