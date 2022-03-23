ICC Womens World Cup 2022 Points Table: Know Teams Standings and Player Stats

ICC Womens World Cup 2022 Points Table: India jumped to the third position in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table after they beat Bangladesh by 110 runs on March 22nd, keeping semi-final hopes alive.

Australia is ranked at the top of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table, maintaining its unbeaten streak, followed by South Africa at second position with just one loss in five matches.

India pushed West Indies to the fourth place after its thumping victory against Bangladesh. Prior to that, Team India faced back-to-back losses against defending champions England and unbeaten Australia, which had derailed the team's World Cup campaign, making a top-four finish near difficult.

Pakistan's first World Cup victory against West Indies and England's win over New Zealand have cleared India's way to the semifinals. India is now placed third on the ICC Women's World Cup Points Table 2022 courtesy its positive net run rate even though it has the same number of wins as West Indies.

Can India Womens qualify for World Cup semi final? Yes, India can qualify for the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final if they win their last group-stage match against South Africa at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on March 27, 2022. In case India loses, the qualifying teams will be decided based on their net run rate. India is well-placed in this regard as well, as it has a better run rate than West Indies and England. ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Rankings and NRR

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost Tie NRR Points 1 Australia Women 6 6 0 0 +1.287 12 2 South Africa Women 5 4 1 0 +0.092 8 3 India Women 6 3 3 0 +0.768 6 4 West Indies Women 6 3 3 0 -0.885 6 5 England 5 2 3 0 +0.327 4 6 New Zealand 6 2 4 0 -0.229 4 7 Bangladesh 5 1 4 0 -0.754 2 8 Pakistan 5 1 4 0 -0.878 2

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Stats

ICC Womens World Cup 2022 Batting Stats- Most Runs, Highest Individual Score

Player with Highest Individual Score No. Player Team Score 1 Meg Lanning Australia 135* 2 Rachael Haynes Australia 130 3 Smriti Mandhana India 123 4 Hayley Matthews West Indies 119 5 Natalie Sciver England 109* 6 Harmanpreet Kaur India 109 7 Sophie Devine New Zealand 108 8 Sidra Ameen Pakistan 104 9 Meg Lanning Australia 97 10 Sophie Devine New Zealand 93

Player with Most Runs No. Player/ Team Matches Played Runs Scored 1 Meg Lanning/ Australia 6 358 2 Laura Wolvaardt/ South Africa 5 350 3 Rachael Haynes/ Australia 6 337 4 Sophie Devine/ New Zealand 6 297 5 Harmanpreet Kaur/ India 6 270 6 Smriti Mandhana/ India 6 256 7 Natalie Sciver/ England 5 233 8 Sune Luus/ South Africa 5 226 9 Hayley Matthews / West Indies 6 226 10 Tammy Beaumont/ England 5 208

ICC Women's World Cup 2022

The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup started on March 4, 2022 with a clash between hosts New Zealand and West Indies. A total of 8 teams are participating in the tournament including India, New Zealand, England, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

All eight teams faced each other in the group phase and the top four sides on the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table will qualify for the semifinals.

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Final will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on April 3, 2022. England are the defending champions.