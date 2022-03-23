JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

ICC Womens World Cup 2022 Points Table: Know Teams Standings and Player Stats

ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India is ranked at the third position in the ICC Womens World Cup 2022 Points Table, behind South Africa and Australia. 

Created On: Mar 23, 2022 17:49 IST
ICC Womens World Cup 2022 Points Table
ICC Womens World Cup 2022 Points Table

ICC Womens World Cup 2022 Points Table: India jumped to the third position in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table after they beat Bangladesh by 110 runs on March 22nd, keeping semi-final hopes alive. 

Australia is ranked at the top of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table, maintaining its unbeaten streak, followed by South Africa at second position with just one loss in five matches.  

India pushed West Indies to the fourth place after its thumping victory against Bangladesh. Prior to that, Team India faced back-to-back losses against defending champions England and unbeaten Australia, which had derailed the team's World Cup campaign, making a top-four finish near difficult. 

Pakistan's first World Cup victory against West Indies and England's win over New Zealand have cleared India's way to the semifinals. India is now placed third on the ICC Women's World Cup Points Table 2022 courtesy its positive net run rate even though it has the same number of wins as West Indies. 

Read Also: ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Schedule, Match Timings, Venues, Teams, Points Table

Can India Womens qualify for World Cup semi final?

Yes, India can qualify for the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final if they win their last group-stage match against South Africa at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on March 27, 2022.  In case India loses,  the qualifying teams will be decided based on their net run rate. India is well-placed in this regard as well, as it has a better run rate than West Indies and England. 

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Rankings and NRR

Rank Team

Matches

Played

 Won Lost Tie NRR Points
1
Australia Women
6 6 0 0 +1.287 12
2
South Africa Women
5 4 1 0 +0.092 8
3
India Women
6 3 3 0 +0.768 6
4
West Indies Women
6 3 3 0 -0.885 6
5
England
5 2 3 0 +0.327 4
6
New Zealand
6 2 4 0 -0.229 4
7
Bangladesh
5 1 4 0 -0.754 2
8
Pakistan
5 1 4 0 -0.878 2

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Stats

ICC Womens World Cup 2022 Batting Stats- Most Runs, Highest Individual Score 

Player with Highest Individual Score 
No. Player Team Score
1 Meg Lanning Australia 135*
2 Rachael Haynes Australia 130
3 Smriti Mandhana India  123
4 Hayley Matthews West Indies 119
5 Natalie Sciver England 109*
6 Harmanpreet Kaur India 109
7 Sophie Devine New Zealand 108
8 Sidra Ameen Pakistan 104
9 Meg Lanning Australia 97
10 Sophie Devine New Zealand 93

 

Player with Most Runs
No. Player/ Team Matches Played Runs Scored
1 Meg Lanning/ Australia 6 358
2 Laura Wolvaardt/ South Africa 5 350
3 Rachael Haynes/ Australia 6 337
4 Sophie Devine/ New Zealand 6 297
5 Harmanpreet Kaur/ India 6 270
6 Smriti Mandhana/ India 6 256
7 Natalie Sciver/ England 5 233
8 Sune Luus/ South Africa 5 226
9 Hayley Matthews/ West Indies 6 226
10 Tammy Beaumont/ England 5 208

ICC Women's World Cup 2022

The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup started on March 4, 2022 with a clash between hosts New Zealand and West Indies. A total of 8 teams are participating in the tournament including India, New Zealand, England, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and Pakistan. 

All eight teams faced each other in the group phase and the top four sides on the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table will qualify for the semifinals.

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Final will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on April 3, 2022. England are the defending champions. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    View all