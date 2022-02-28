ICC Womens World Cup 2022: Schedule, Match Timings, Venues, Points Table

ICC Womens World Cup 2022: The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 is set to get underway in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3, 2022. The Women's World Cup will see participation from eight teams.

The eight competing teams in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 include hosts New Zealand, defending champions England, India, Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh.

The Women's World Cup 2022 will comprise 31 matches, which will be played at six venues- Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga, and Wellington.

ICC Womens World Cup 2022 dates

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Opening Match- March 4th, Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Final- April 3rd, Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

India's opening match date- India vs Pakistan, March 6th at Bay Oval.

How to watch ICC Womens World Cup 2022?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 will be telecasted by the Star Sports Network in India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan. The channels were the matches will be telecasted include- Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

How to watch ICC Women's World Cup 2022 live streaming?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 live streaming can be viewed in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

Check Full Schedule of ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Fixtures, Match Timings, Venues

Dates Matches Venue March 4th New Zealand vs West Indies Bay Oval Tauranga March 5th Bangladesh vs South Africa University Oval Dunedin March 5th Australia vs England Seddon Park Hamilton March 6th Pakistan vs India Bay Oval Tauranga March 7th New Zealand vs Bangladesh University Oval Dunedin March 8th Australia vs Pakistan Bay Oval Tauranga March 9th West Indies vs England University Oval Dunedin March 10th New Zealand vs India Seddon Park Hamilton March 11th Pakistan vs South Africa Bay Oval Tauranga March 12th West Indies vs India Seddon Park Hamilton March 13th New Zealand vs Australia Basin Reserve Wellington March 14th South Africa vs England Bay Oval Tauranga March 14th Pakistan vs Bangladesh Seddon Park Hamilton March 15th Australia vs West Indies Basin Reserve Wellington March 16th England vs India Bay Oval Tauranga March 17th New Zealand vs South Africa Seddon Park Hamilton March 18th Bangladesh vs West Indies Bay Oval Tauranga March 19th India vs Australia Eden Park Auckland March 20th New Zealand vs England Eden Park Auckland March 21st West Indies vs Pakistan Seddon Park Hamilton March 22nd India vs Bangladesh Seddon Park Hamilton March 22nd South Africa vs Australia Basin Reserve Wellington March 24th South Africa vs West Indies Basin Reserve Wellington March 24th England vs Pakistan Hagley Oval Christchurch March 25th Bangladesh vs Australia Basin Reserve Wellington March 26th New Zealand vs Pakistan Hagley Oval Christchurch March 27th England vs Bangladesh Basin Reserve Wellington March 27th India vs South Africa Basin Reserve Wellington Semi-final stage March 30th Semi-final 1 Basin Reserve Wellington March 31st Semi-final 2 Hagley Oval Christchurch ICC Women's World Cup Final 2022 April 3rd Final Hagley Oval Christchurch

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 India Squad

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 India squad: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Smriti, Shafali, Yastika, Deepti, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sneh Rana, Jhulan, Pooja, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya (WK), Rajeshwari, Poonam

Standby players-S. Meghna, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

