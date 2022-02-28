ICC Womens World Cup 2022: Schedule, Match Timings, Venues, Points Table

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Created On: Feb 28, 2022 19:06 IST
ICC Womens World Cup 2022: The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 is set to get underway in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3, 2022. The Women's World Cup will see participation from eight teams.

The eight competing teams in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 include hosts New Zealand, defending champions England, India, Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh.

The Women's World Cup 2022 will comprise 31 matches, which will be played at six venues- Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga, and Wellington. 

ICC Womens World Cup 2022 dates

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Opening Match- March 4th, Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Final- April 3rd, Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

India's opening match date- India vs Pakistan, March 6th at Bay Oval.

How to watch ICC Womens World Cup 2022?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 will be telecasted by the Star Sports Network in India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan. The channels were the matches will be telecasted include- Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

How to watch ICC Women's World Cup 2022 live streaming?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 live streaming can be viewed in India on Disney+ Hotstar. 

Check Full Schedule of ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Fixtures, Match Timings, Venues

Dates 

Matches

Venue
March 4th New Zealand vs West Indies  Bay Oval Tauranga
March 5th  Bangladesh vs South Africa  University Oval Dunedin
March 5th Australia vs England Seddon Park Hamilton
March 6th Pakistan vs India Bay Oval Tauranga
March 7th New Zealand vs Bangladesh University Oval Dunedin
March 8th  Australia vs Pakistan  Bay Oval Tauranga
March 9th West Indies vs England  University Oval Dunedin
March 10th  New Zealand vs India  Seddon Park Hamilton
March 11th  Pakistan vs South Africa Bay Oval Tauranga
March 12th  West Indies vs India  Seddon Park Hamilton
March 13th  New Zealand vs Australia Basin Reserve Wellington
March 14th  South Africa vs England  Bay Oval Tauranga
March 14th  Pakistan vs Bangladesh Seddon Park Hamilton
March 15th Australia vs West Indies Basin Reserve Wellington
March 16th England vs India  Bay Oval Tauranga
March 17th New Zealand vs South Africa  Seddon Park Hamilton
March 18th Bangladesh vs West Indies Bay Oval Tauranga
March 19th India vs Australia Eden Park Auckland
March 20th New Zealand vs England Eden Park Auckland
March 21st West Indies vs Pakistan  Seddon Park Hamilton
March 22nd India vs Bangladesh  Seddon Park Hamilton
March 22nd South Africa vs Australia Basin Reserve Wellington
March 24th South Africa vs West Indies Basin Reserve Wellington
March 24th England vs Pakistan  Hagley Oval Christchurch
March 25th Bangladesh vs Australia Basin Reserve Wellington
March 26th New Zealand vs Pakistan  Hagley Oval Christchurch
March 27th England vs Bangladesh  Basin Reserve Wellington
March 27th India vs South Africa Basin Reserve Wellington
Semi-final stage
March 30th Semi-final 1 Basin Reserve Wellington
March 31st  Semi-final 2 Hagley Oval Christchurch
ICC Women's World Cup Final 2022
April 3rd Final Hagley Oval Christchurch

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 India Squad

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 India squad: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Smriti, Shafali, Yastika, Deepti, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sneh Rana, Jhulan, Pooja, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya (WK), Rajeshwari, Poonam

Standby players-S. Meghna, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

Read more: ICC Women's World Cup 2022 India Squad: Mithali Raj to lead, Shikha Pandey and Jemimah Rodrigues excluded

