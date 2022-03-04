Cricket Legend Shane Warne passes away at 52

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has passed away at the age of 52 years. The cricketer is suspected to have died of heart attack. 

Created On: Mar 4, 2022 20:09 IST
Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has passed away at the age of 52 years. The cricketer is suspected to have died of heart attack. 

Shane Warne’s management company confirmed in a brief statement that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack. "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the management said. 

