Women's World Cup Final 2022: Australia beat England by 71 runs to become World Champions, Alyssa Healy highest scorer in World Cup final

ICC Women's World Cup Final 2022: Australia beat England by 71 runs to lift the ICC Women's World Cup 20212 trophy. This is the seventh World Cup title for Australia women. The Meg Lanning-led side had put up 356 runs on the scoreboard for the loss of 5 wickets while batting first and managed to get England all out for 285 runs despite Natalie Sciver's brave attempts to keep her side still in the game.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Player of Tournament

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Player of the Tournament and Player of the Match went to Alyssa Healy for her record-breaking innings of 170 runs off just 138 deliveries. Healy created a new world record of the highest-ever individual score in a World Cup final by man or woman, surpassing Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist's world record of 149 against Sri Lanka in 2007. The highest individual score by a woman in a World Cup final previously was by former Australian cricketer Karen Rolten (107 not out against India in 2005).

Top 5 Highest Individual Scorers in World Cup Final

1. Alyssa Healy- 170 against England in 2022 Women's World Cup Final

2. Adam Gilchrist- 149 against Sri Lanka in 2007 World Cup Final

3. Natalie Sciver- 148 not out against Australia in 2022 Women's World Cup Final

4. Ricky Ponting- 140 not out against India in 2003 World Cup Final

5. Sir Viv Richards: 138 not out against England in 1979 World Cup Final

Highest individual score in a single Women's World Cup

Alyssa Healy became the highest run-scorer in a single Women's World Cup, surpassing her teammate Rachael Haynes who had broken the previous record during the same innings.

List of highest run-getters in a single Women's World Cup:

Alyssa Healy (AUS) - 509 in Women's World Cup 2022

Rachael Haynes (AUS) - 497 in Women's World Cup 2022

Debbie Hockley (NZ) - 456 in Women's World Cup 1997

Lindsay Reeler (AUS) - 448 in Women's World Cup 1988

Debbie Hockley (NZ) - 445 in Women's World Cup 1988

Alyssa Healy: List of Records

1. Alyssa Healy has become the highest individual scorer in a World Cup final by a man or women.

2. She has also become the highest scorer in a single Women's World Cup edition.

3. She has also created her own highest ODI score with 170 runs off 138 balls.

4. Healy has become the first cricketer to score a century in both semi-final and final of a World Cup. The only other player to do the same in an international tournament was Shane Watson in 2009 Champions Trophy.

5. She also created the record of scoring most runs by an individual at any Women's World Cup tournament, surpassing former New Zealand batter Debbie Hockley.

6. She also created the record of second highest ODI score by an Australian woman, after Belinda Clark who had made 229 against Denmark in 1997 has scored more runs for Australia than Healy in ODIs.

ICC Women's World Cup Final 2022: Key Highlights

England women led by Heather Knight won the toss and chose bowl first. The match was played at Hagley Oval at Christchurch.

Australia scored 356/5 in 50 overs while batting first with 170-run record innings by Alyssa Healy. Rachael Haynes also suported with 68 off 47 balls and Beth Mooney scored 62 runs off 47 deliveries.

The best bowling from England side was by Anya Shrubsole who picked up 3 wickets and gave away 46 runs.

England while chasing the huge total lost early wickets but Natalie Sciver braved the onslaught of Australian bowlers and scored a splendid 148 runs not out off 121 balls.

Sciver failed to receive much support from the other end, as wickets kept falling and England wrapped up for 285 in 43.4 overs.

Both Alana King and Jessica Jonassen shined for Australia by taking 3 wickets each, while Megan Schutt picked up 2 wickets.

List of 7 times Australia has won Women's World Cup

1978- Australia led by Margaret Jennings beat England by 8 wickets ( Hosts-India)

1982-Australia led by Sharon Tedrea beat England by 3 wickets ( Hosts- New Zealand)

1988-Australia led by Lyn Larsen beat England by 8 wickets ( Hosts- Australia)

1997-Australia led by Belinda Clark beat New Zealand by 5 wickets ( Hosts-India)

2005-Australia led by Belinda Clark beat India by 98 runs ( Hosts - South Africa)

2013-Australia led by Jodie Fields beat West Indies by 114 runs ( Hosts- India

2022-Australia led by Meg Lannings beat England by 71 runs ( Hosts - New Zealand)

List of Women's World Cup Winners

Australia has been the most successful team with 7 wins in the 12 editions of the ICC Women's World Cup, followed by England who have won 4 times and New Zealand who have won once. India has not won any Women's World Cup title but has made it to the finals twice. India had made the tournament debut in 1978 as hosts.