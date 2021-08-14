President Kovind addresses India on Independence Day, says we must strive for more equality in an unequal world

President of India Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation at 7 PM on the eve of 75th Independence Day on August 14, 2021.

The President’s speech on eve of Independence Day will be broadcasted from 7 PM on the entire national network of All India Radio. The address by the President on eve of Independence Day will also be telecasted over all the channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

The broadcast of President Kovind’s address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by the broadcast in regional languages by the regional channels of DD. All India Radio will broadcast the regional language versions at 9.30 PM on its regional networks.

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses nation: Highlights

• President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of 75th Independence Day extended his greetings to all the Indians living in India and abroad.

• While talking about the 75th Independence Day, President mentioned that this year's Independence Day has special significance as this year we all are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.

• President Ram Nath Kovind while addressing the nation on the eve of Independence Day mentioned that this day is a festival of freedom for all of us. Our dream of freedom was realized through the struggles of many generations of known and unknown freedom fighters.

• While talking about India's Independence, President Kovind highlighted that the speciality of India's freedom movement was that it was based on Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence and truth.

• Looking back at these 75 years, India has made a lot of progress. In the recent Olympics 2020, Indian participants made the country proud as they made history. India's daughters also achieved the international feat in these games.

• Talking about the impact of Coronavirus on the country, President informed that like last year, this year as well Independence Day celebrations will be toned down. He mentioned the pain that he feels for those several people who lost their lives during the Second wave of COVID-19.

• The intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic has come down in India, but the virus has still not gone away. President added that we are yet to come out of the devastating effects of its recurrence this year.

• Talking about the Corona warriors, President Ram Nath Kovind acknowledged that doctors, nurses, health workers, administrators, and others have risked everything to contain the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• President Kovind while addressing the nation on the eve of Independence Day urged all the eligible citizens of India who are yet to get vaccinated to do so at the earliest and also inspire others. He mentioned that vaccines are the best possible protection science has offered to us.

• Talking about the development of the agricultural sector in India, President in his address noted that rural India, particularly the agricultural sector has kept growing against all the odds.

• The Central Government, with an abiding faith in the inherent capacity of the economy, has opened up health, defence, civil aviation, power, and other sectors. If there is an improvement in ease of doing business then it has a positive impact on the ease of living as well.

• While highlighting India's role in protecting the climate, President Kovind mentioned that the country is proud of not on;y adhering to the Paris Climate agreement but also for doing more than what the country has committed to protect the climate.

• India lives in its villages which cannot be allowed to lag behind in the development. The psychological distance between rural and urban India is now much less as compared to the past. For the development of rural areas, campaigns such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi are also being implemented for the farmers of the country.

• India must strive for more equality in an unequal world and for more justice in unjust circumstances. The Constitution of India neatly summarizes the dreams in four words- Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

To commemorate India’s 75 years of Independence, the Central Government has taken up an initiative ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. It was inaugurated by PM Modi and he flagged off Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 12, 2021.

75th Independence Day: President Kovind hosted Indian Olympics Contingent over High Tea

President Ram Nath Kovind on August 14, 2021, hosted the Indian Olympics Contingent over a high tea at Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural center.

As per the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President will host the Indian Contingent of Tokyo Olympics 2020.

India had put up its best performance in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, winning seven medals including one Gold in the Javelin throw.

Independence Day: Indian Army to scale 75 mountain passes

In order to instill a sense of pride and confidence among the Indian citizens, the teams of the Indian Army will scale 75 mountain passes to mark the 75 years of India’s Independence.

The passes will include Stakpochan Pass in the Kargil Region, Saserla Pass in the Ladakh region, Satopanth, Uttarakhand, Harshil, Sikkim, Phim Karnla, and Point 4993, Tawang Region of Arunachal Pradesh.