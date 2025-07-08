Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

India’s First Co-operative University Inaugurated; Named After this Founder

Discover India’s first national cooperative university—Tribhuvan Sahkari University in Anand, Gujarat. Learn how this landmark initiative will boost cooperative education, empower rural communities, and honor Amul pioneer Tribhuvan Das Patel.

Vidhee Tripathi
ByVidhee Tripathi
Jul 8, 2025, 14:13 IST

In a landmark move that would transform India's cooperative sector, Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah performed the Bhoomi Poojan on July 5 for Tribhuvan Sahkari University, the country's first national cooperative university, located in Anand, Gujarat. As the first attempt to fill the historic void in cooperative education, training, research, and innovation, this enormous undertaking represents a significant turning point in India's cooperative movement.

India’s First Co-operative University

The institution is named after Tribhuvan Kashibhai Patel, the legendary founder and cooperative icon of Amul. Its goal is to develop skilled professionals, dedicated cooperative leaders, and policy strategists who will strengthen the foundation of India's cooperative sector. The university, which is expected to cost Rs 500 crore and span 125 acres, will be present throughout India, with training facilities and linked institutions in every state.

Who is Tribhuvan Das Patel?

It is highly meaningful to name the university after Tribhuvan Das Patel, who is fondly remembered as the founder of the dairy cooperative revolution in India. Together with national heroes Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Verghese Kurien, Patel's pioneering work created Amul, revolutionizing the dairy industry in India and opening the door for rural development through cooperative organizations.

The seeds of the cooperative revolution were sown in Anand soil by Tribhuvan Das Ji. Shri Amit Shah went on to say that, demonstrating the broad scope of Patel's vision, "that seed has grown into a banyan tree that supports 36 lakh women, operating businesses worth Rs 80,000 crore, all without investing more than Rs 100 each."

Co-Operative Society in India

The Indian cooperative sector is already the biggest in the world, with over 30 crore members, 40 lakh cooperative staff, and 80 lakh board members. However, it has enormous potential for formalization, professionalization, and global competitiveness.

To make India a cooperative global leader, Tribhuvan Sahkari University will spearhead this transformation by producing not only trained labor but also innovation, research, and strategic thinking.

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News