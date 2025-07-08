India’s First Co-operative University Inaugurated; Named After this Founder

News

In a landmark move that would transform India's cooperative sector, Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah performed the Bhoomi Poojan on July 5 for Tribhuvan Sahkari University, the country's first national cooperative university, located in Anand, Gujarat. As the first attempt to fill the historic void in cooperative education, training, research, and innovation, this enormous undertaking represents a significant turning point in India's cooperative movement. India’s First Co-operative University The institution is named after Tribhuvan Kashibhai Patel, the legendary founder and cooperative icon of Amul. Its goal is to develop skilled professionals, dedicated cooperative leaders, and policy strategists who will strengthen the foundation of India's cooperative sector. The university, which is expected to cost Rs 500 crore and span 125 acres, will be present throughout India, with training facilities and linked institutions in every state.

Who is Tribhuvan Das Patel? It is highly meaningful to name the university after Tribhuvan Das Patel, who is fondly remembered as the founder of the dairy cooperative revolution in India. Together with national heroes Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Verghese Kurien, Patel's pioneering work created Amul, revolutionizing the dairy industry in India and opening the door for rural development through cooperative organizations. The seeds of the cooperative revolution were sown in Anand soil by Tribhuvan Das Ji. Shri Amit Shah went on to say that, demonstrating the broad scope of Patel's vision, "that seed has grown into a banyan tree that supports 36 lakh women, operating businesses worth Rs 80,000 crore, all without investing more than Rs 100 each." Co-Operative Society in India The Indian cooperative sector is already the biggest in the world, with over 30 crore members, 40 lakh cooperative staff, and 80 lakh board members. However, it has enormous potential for formalization, professionalization, and global competitiveness.