India hockey squad for Men's Junior World Cup 2021: Olympic medalist Vivek Sagar to lead 18-member squad - Check full player list

India hockey squad for Men's Hockey Junior World Cup 2021: Olympic Bronze Medalist Vivek Sagar Prasad will lead the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey team for the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021, which is scheduled to begin in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from November 24, 2021.

Hockey India had announced an 18-member India squad on November 11 to defend India's Junior Hockey World Champion title. The much-awaited FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 will see 16 top teams clash against each other.

India will open its campaign in the Junior Hockey World Cup with their opening match against France on November 24th. India had won the previous Junior World Cup edition in 2016.

Olympic Bronze Medalist Vivek Sagar Prasad to lead the Indian Junior Men's Hockey team for the FIH Odisha Junior Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021



India hockey squad for Men's Hockey Junior World Cup 2021

Captain- Vivek Sagar Prasad (He was a part of the Indian Men's hockey that won historic Olympic Bronze Medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020)

Vice-Captain- Sanjay ( He was a part of India U-18 team that won Silver at the Youth Olympic Games 2018 in Buenos Aires)

India full junior hockey squad: Shardanand Tiwari, Prashant Chauhan, Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Maninder Singh, Pawan, Vishnukant Singh, Ankit Pal, Uttam Singh, Sunil Jojo, Manjeet, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Abhishek Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Gurmukh Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Alternate players- Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem and Boby Singh Dhami. (The alternate players will be allowed to play only if there is an injury or if any of the players is ruled out of the tournament due to COVID-19. )

Indian Men's Hockey Chief Coach Graham Reid said, "To choose the best 18 players to represent their country is one of the hardest things to do in sport. Each of these guys have put their everything into trying to make this team for the last 12-18 months. We have chosen a group of 20 players, a team of 18 and 2 alternate players who we believe gives us the best chance of defending our title as Junior World Cup Champions."

Men's Hockey Junior World Cup 2021- Key Details

•India will begin its campaign in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 on November 24th against France.

•India's second match will be against Canada on November 25th and third against Poland on November 27th.

•The knockout matches will take place between December 1-5, 2021.

Top 16 hockey teams- India, Germany, Belgium, Argentina, Canada, South Africa, Egypt, Pakistan, Korea, Malaysia, Poland, France, Chile, Spain, USA and the Netherlands.

