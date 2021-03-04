India signs key pact with Philippines for supply of BrahMos Cruise Missile

The Government of India on March 2, 2021, signed a key pact with the Philippines for the supply of defence material and equipment which are also likely to include BharhMos Cruise Missiles.

Delfin Lorenzana, the Defence Secretary of the Philippines, who also attended the agreement signing ceremony in Manila has stated that the Philippines will be buying BrahMos Missiles from India.

According to a Facebook post of the Philippine Department of National Defence, Raymundo Elefante, the Defence Undersecretary and India’s Ambassador to the Philippines Shambu S. Kumaran have signed an implementing arrangement for the procurement of defence material and equipment.

BrahMos Missile: Indo-Russian Joint venture

Both India and Russia have been planning to export the BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile to the Philippines and several other countries.

The missile has been produced by Joint Venture of India and Russia. It can be launched from ships, submarines, land platforms, or aircraft. Various countries, including in the Gulf region have also shown interest in the procurement of the missile.

The Indian government has already deployed a sizeable number of the original BrahMos Missiles as well as other key assets in several strategic locations along the LAC with China in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

Test-Firing of BrahMos Missile:

A naval version of the BrahMos missile was successfully test-fired, on October 18, 2020, from an indigenously built stealth destroyer of the Indian Navy in the Arabian Sea.

After few days, the Indian Air Force also test-fired an air-launched version of the missile from a Sukhoi fighter jet in the Bay of Bengal. The IAF has also been integrating the missile on over 40 Sukhoi fighter jets of the air force in order to bolster the overall combat capability of the force.