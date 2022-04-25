India suspends tourist visas for Chinese Citizens- Know Why?

India-China travel news: The global airlines body International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced to its member carriers that India has suspended tourist visas issued to the Chinese Nationals. In a circular that was issued on April 20, the IATA said that the tourist visas issued to the nationals of China are no longer valid. It also said that the tourist visas with a validity of 10 years are no longer valid. The International Air Transport Association is a global airlines body with around 290 members that comprise more than 80 percent of the global air traffic.

Why India has suspended tourist visas for Chinese nationals?

India’s decision of suspending tourist visas for Chinese nationals is a response to Beijing stonewalling India’s appeals for about approx. 22,000 Indian students enrolled in Chinese universities who are unable to go back for the physical classes. China has to date refused to let them enter the country.

The students had to leave their studies in the neighbouring country and come back to India when the COVID pandemic began in 2020.

India has urged China to adopt a ‘congenial stance’ in the matter as the continuation of the strict restrictions is jeopardizing the academic careers of thousands of Indian students.

Passengers from which countries are allowed to enter India

According to the International Air Transport Association, only the following passengers are allowed to enter India:

1. Nationals of Bhutan, India, Maldives, and Nepal

2. Passengers with a residence permit issued by the Indian Government.

3. Passengers with visa or e-visa issued by the government.

4. Passengers with an overseas citizen of India (OCI) card or booklet

5. Passengers with a Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) Card

6. Passengers with a diplomatic passport.

When will China allow international students to return

The Spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry Arindam Bagchi said that a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson had earlier stated in February that the country was looking into the matter in a coordinated manner and that the arrangements for allowing foreign students to return to China were being examined. However, China has not given any categorical response about the return of Indian students till now.

Bagchi further added that the issue was taken up with the Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi by the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during a meeting in September 2021.