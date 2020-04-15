India to host Asian Boxing Championships 2020

India will be hosting the 2020 Asian Boxing Championships between November-December 2020. The announcement was made through a tweet by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on April 13, 2020.

The BFI tweeted a picture of a review meeting conducted by BFI President Ajay Singh and announced that India has been granted the hosting rights of the 2020 Asian Boxing Championships at the end of the year. The championships will include both men's and women's event.

The BFI President, Ajay Singh shared the news with all the concerned officials, coaches and players during the ‘E-Patshala’ virtual review meeting. Several boxers were present at the virtual meeting including Olympian and Parliamentarian Mary Kom.

The formal announcement will, however, be made by the Asian Boxing Confederation once the COVID-19 situation improves a bit.

Key Highlights

• The BFI was reportedly awarded the rights to host the 2020 Asian Boxing Championships in February 2020. The world championships are scheduled to be held between November 2020 and December 2020.

• The bids for the international event were reportedly sought in January 2020.

• The BFI Executive Director R K Sacheti revealed that the boxing federation is yet to decide on the host city.

• The federation, however, remains confident of organising the event at the end of the year.

• The host city will be decided once the national lockdown is lifted.

Speaking on the current COVID-19 pandemic that has led many International Sports Organisations to postpone their major international events including the 2020 Olympics, BFI Executive Director R K Sacheti said that it is an extraordinary situation but they are hoping for it to be brought under control by June. "Then another three-four months will go into resuming normal activities," said Sacheti.

Asian Boxing Championships 2020: Significance

The Asian Boxing Championships were held previously as two separate events for men and women before 2019. India had last organised the men’s Asian Boxing Championships in 1980 with Mumbai as the host and women’s Asian Boxing Championships in 2003 with Haryana’s Hisar playing the host.

Major Sporting Events canceled/ postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

1. Tokyo Olympics: The Olympics scheduled to held between July-August 2020, has now been postponed to July 23- August 8, 2021

2. World Athletics Championship: The World Athletics Championship, which was supposed to held in August 2021, has now been postponed to 2022 to avoid clashing with the new dates of the Tokyo Olympics.

3. Wimbledon: This year’s Wimbledon Tennis Championship has been canceled due to coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was supposed to be held in June. It was supposed to begin from June 29

4. French Open: French Open was to be held from May 18. It has currently been pushed back until September.

5. US Open: US Open is another major tennis tournament, which is scheduled to be held from August 24 in New York. The organisers of the tournament are currently monitoring the situation. They still plan to hold the tournament if the situation improves.

Background

The BFI was expecting the Olympic Boxing Qualifiers that were forced into suspension following the COVID-19 outbreak, to resume around the same time. However, the Asian qualifiers for the Olympics were completed before the global pandemic was declared.

The Indian boxers have won a total of nine Olympic berths at the Asia/ Oceania Olympic boxing qualifiers. This means that India will be sending it's biggest-ever contingent to an Olympics. The Asian Championships, if allowed to go through, could prove to be a great practice ground for the Indian boxers before the World qualifiers to seal their berth for the Tokyo Olympics.