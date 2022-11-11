India set to host Women’s World Boxing Championship 2023, announces Boxing Federation of India

Women’s World Boxing Championship 2023: India will host the Women’s World Boxing Championships in 2023 in New Delhi. The decision came two years after the country was stripped of the hosting rights of men’s events for not paying the requisite fee to the global governing body.

Notably, India has never conducted the men’s world championship but it will be the third time that the elite women’s competition will be held in India. The championship was held in 2006 and 2018 in New Delhi.

The Secretary General of the Boxing Federation of India said that India has got the hosting rights of women’s world championship and has been looking forward to hosting the event around the end of March and the first week of April 2023.

The President of the International Boxing Association (IBA), Umar Kremlev is on his maiden visit to India and the dates of the Women’s World Boxing Championship 2023 will be finalized during the trip.

Women’s World Boxing Championship 2023: Key Highlights

1. The Secretary General of BFI has said that the dates of the event are yet to be finalized. The tournament is likely to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

2. The hosting rights of the event to India have come as a significant development as BFI lost the hosting rights of the 2021 event to Serbia after failing to pay the hosting fee, prompting the International Boxing Association to terminate its agreement.

3. At the last edition of the women’s event in Turkey, India had returned with a haul of three, including Nikhat Zareen’s gold in the flyweight category.

IBA President @Kremlev_U expresses his delight over Women's World Boxing Championships 2023 to be held in India. 🗣️🇮🇳



Listen in 🎬#PunchMeinHaiDum#Boxing pic.twitter.com/MBXhQ96qcI — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) November 9, 2022

Men’s World Boxing Championship 2023

The President of the International Boxing Association, Umar Kremlev also recently announced that the men’s world championship, to be held in Tashkent in May 2023. It will see the prize money go double from the previous edition. It is to be seen if the world body announces the same for the women’s event.

IBA World Boxing Championship

The IBA World Boxing Championships and the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships are biennial amateur boxing competitions organized by the International Boxing Association (IBA), which is the sport's governing body.

Alongside the Olympic boxing programme, they are the highest level of competition for the sport. The championships were first held for men in 1974 and the first women’s championships were held over 25 years later in 2001.

