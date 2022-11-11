PM Modi in Bengaluru: PM flags off South’s first Vande Bharat, inaugurates airport Terminal

PM Modi Bangaluru visit: In Bengaluru on November 11, 2022, Prime Minister Modi flagged off Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express which is the fifth Vande Bharat Express train in India and the first such train in South India. He also flagged Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru and inaugurated Terminal 2 of Bengaluru Airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also slated to launch various development projects worth over Rs. 25,000 crores in Bengaluru.

PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off South India’s first Vande Bharat Express between Chennai-Mysuru at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru.

The train will enhance the connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the tech and start-up of Bengaluru and the famous tourist city of Mysuru.

Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Modi also flagged off Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at KSR Railways Station in Bengaluru.

Karnataka is the first state to take up this train under the Bharat Gaurav Scheme in which the Government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways have been working together to send pilgrims from Karnataka to Kashi.

The pilgrims on the train will be provided with a comfortable stay and guidance for visiting Ayodhya, Kashi, and Prayagraj.

Karnataka | Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshana Train at KSR railway station in Bengaluru.



Inauguration of Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru.

With the inauguration of Terminal 2, the passenger handling capacity of the airport as well as the counters for check-ins and immigration will double which will help the people immensely.

Terminal 2 has been built at a cost of Rs. 5,000 crores and will be able to handle around 5-6 core passengers from the current capacity of 2.5 crores annually.

Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the ‘Status of Prosperity’, the 108-feet long Bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. The statue has been built to commemorate the contribution of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of the city, towards the growth of Bengaluru.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils 'Statue of Prosperity', the 108-feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, in Bengaluru



Background

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Bengaluru on November 11, 2022, commencing his two-day visit as he embarks on a visit to four Southern States- Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

