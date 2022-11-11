Aadhaar Rules: Government amends rules, supporting documents ‘may’ be updated at least once in 10 years

Aadhaar Rules: The Government of India has amended Aadhaar regulations and has specified that the supporting documents may be updated ‘at least once’ by Aadhaar holders on the completion of 10 years from the enrolment date.

Notably, the Ministry of Electronics and Information has clarified that the updation is ‘not mandatory’. The latest changes have been made by tweaking the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) regulations.

Earlier in October 2022, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) urged the citizens of the country to update their identification and residence proof documents, if they were issued the unique ID more than 10 years back, however, have not updated their details since then.

In the official statement, UIDAI said, “Any person who had got their Aadhaar made 10 years back and not updated the information in any of the subsequent years are being requested to do document updation.”

Updation of Aadhaar Documents: What does the official notification says?

As per the gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Aadhaar number holders may, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar, update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, by submitting Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents…so as to ensure the continued accuracy of their information in the CIDR, in such manner as may be specified by the Authority from time to time.

How to update documents on Aadhaar?

To provide the facility to Aadhaar holders, the UIDAI has developed a new feature of ‘Update Document’. This feature can be accessed online through the myAadhaar Portal, and my Aadhaar app or residents can also visit any Aadhaar enrolment centre to avail the facility. The new feature permits the Aadhaar number holders to revalidate the details by updating the POI (containing name and photo) and POA (containing name and address) documents. The updation drive for Aadhaar issued 10 years back relates to the updation of demographic information and do not involve biometric update. A call on the biometric update will only be considered if and when the need arises. While 134 crore Aadhaar numbers have been issued till date, just how many Aadhaar number holders will have to update their information is still not known. In 2021, about 16 crore updates of various kinds took place.

Why Aadhaar document updation is encouraged?

UIDAI has been encouraging people to update their Aadhaar documents, citing the benefits of doing so- more than 1,000 State and Central Government schemes leverage Aadhaar for identification and authentication of the beneficiaries, transfer of benefits, and ensuring de-duplication.

Of these, nearly 650 schemes are of State Governments and 315 of Central Government and all of them use the Aadhaar ecosystem and its biometric authentication.

Aadhaar Card

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number that can be obtained voluntarily by Indian Citizens.

The data is collected by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), a state authority established in January 2009 by the Government of India, under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

