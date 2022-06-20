India vs England Test Squad 2022: KL Rahul ruled out, Rishabh Pant to be named vice-captain?- Check Ind vs Eng Squad, schedule

India vs England Test Squad 2022: In a major blow to Team India, KL Rahul has been ruled out of the England tour due to a groin injury. Mayank Agarwal is expected to be called in as a backup opener to replace KL Rahul. Check India vs England Squad, Full Schedule here. 

Updated: Jun 20, 2022 17:16 IST
KL Rahul ruled out of India vs England Test Series
KL Rahul ruled out of India vs England Test Series

India vs England Test 2022: India is scheduled to take on England in the rescheduled fifth Test, which will take place in Edgbaston from July 1-5. The India vs England test that was supposed to be held last year was postponed after a covid outbreak in the Indian camp. India is currently leading the series 2-1. 

The first batch of the Indian contingent featuring Virat Kohli, Hanuman Vihari and Jasprit Bumrah has already reached the United Kingdom and skipper Rohit Sharma will be joining them in a few days. In a major blow to Team India, KL Rahul has been ruled out of the England tour due to a groin injury.

Mayank Agarwal is expected to be called in as a backup opener to replace KL Rahul. The BCCI had named Mayank Agarwal as one of the standby players for the Test squad. The other option would be Shubman Gill who was in the original Indian squad for the England series but was ruled out due to a shin injury. Rishabh Pant may be named as the vice captain of the squad in place of KL Rahul. 

KL Rahul ruled out of India vs England Test

KL Rahul was supposed lead India in the recently concluded 5-match T20I series against South Africa. However, he was ruled out after a groin injury and Rishabh Pant was named captain of the Indian team in his place. There were hopes that KL Rahul would get well before the England test, however, he has been ruled out now. 

KL Rahul was undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy but now he is scheduled to fly to Germany for further treatment and care. 

India vs England Test Squad 2022

India Test Squad 2022: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk).

India vs England Test 2022 Schedule

Date: July 1-5

Venue: Edgbaston, Manchester

Why was India vs England final Test postponed?

India vs England 5th Test Squad was originally scheduled to be held last year but had to be postponed due to multiple COVID-19 cases in India's camp. Later, both BCCI and the England Cricket Board (ECB) mutually decided to reschedule the fifth Test in 2022, when India was already scheduled to play white-ball fixtures. India is scheduled to play 3 ODIs and three T20Is against England in July.

India vs England 2022 Schedule

Date Match Details Time (IST) Venue
1st July England vs India, 5th Test (Rescheduled Match) 3:30 PM Edgbaston, Birmingham
7th July England vs India, 1st T20I 11:00 PM The Rose Bowl, Southampton
9th July England vs India, 2nd T20I 7::00 PM Edgbaston, Birmingham
10th July England vs India, 3rd T20I 11:00 PM Trent Bridge, Nottingham
12th July England vs India, 1st ODI 3:30 PM Kennington Oval, London
14th July England vs India, 2nd ODI 3:30 PM Lord’s, London
15th July England vs India, 3rd ODI 3:30 PM Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Where to watch India vs England Test 2022 live streaming?

India vs England Test 2022 will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India. India vs England live streaming will be available online on Sony Liv mobile app and their official website sonyliv.com.

