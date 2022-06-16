India vs Ireland T20 Squad 2022: Hardik Pandya named captain, Rahul Tripathi gets maiden call- Check India vs Ireland Squad, Schedule

India vs Ireland T20 Squad 2022: Hardik Pandya has been named captain of India's 17-member squad for the two-match T20I series against Ireland that is scheduled to begin in Dublin on June 26. This will be the first time that Hardik Pandya will be leading Team India. He had recently led Gujarat Titans to win IPL 2022 Title.

India vs Ireland T20I squad will be missing out on many of the senior players who will be in England for their rescheduled Test series decider. The India vs Ireland T20I series will end just three days before the postponed decider Test match, which is scheduled to take place between July 1 and July 5.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has been named the vice-captain of the side for the two-match T20 series. Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson have been included in the squad and Rahul Tripathi has received his maiden call-up to the Indian team due to the absence of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas who will travel directly to England for the Test series after the conclusion of ongoing India vs South Africa T20 series.

India Squad

Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Major Exclusions

Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant not included

Rishabh Pant, who is currently leading the Indian team in their T20 series against South Africa in place of injury-hit KL Rahul, has been left out of the India vs Ireland T20 Squad along with Shreyas Iyer, as both of them have been named in the Indian Test side that will take on England from July 1st.

KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav left out

KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav, both of whom were initially named for the India vs South Africa T20I series at home and then replaced due to injuries, have also been omitted from the India vs Ireland T20 Squad.

Major Inclusions

Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson receive call back

Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav have received a call back to the Indian team in place of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

Rahul Tripathi gets maiden call-up

Uncapped player Rahul Tripathi has received his maiden call-up to the Indian team. He had recently scored 413 runs in the recently concluded IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

India vs Ireland T20I Squad: India's Squad for T20I series against Ireland

India Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

India vs Ireland T20 Schedule 2022 First T20I- June 26, Malahide Second T20I- June 28, Malahide

The last time India played a T20I series against Ireland was in 2018, when India swept the two-match series comfortably.

