India vs New Zealand 1st t20 live streaming: When, where to watch Ind vs NZ T20 live? Know match timing, venue & squad

India vs New Zealand T20 Live streaming: First India vs New Zealand T20 match will get underway today from 7 pm at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. Team India will be led by new T20 skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid in the home series.

India will take on New Zealand in the first T20 of the three-match T20 series. While India had a dismal run in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021 after failing to qualify for the semifinals, New Zealand ended up being the runner-up after losing to Australia in the finals by 8 wickets.

India and New Zealand had last faced each other in their Super 12 stage match in the T20 World Cup tournament, in which India had lost by 8 wickets. This would be New Zealand's first bilateral series in India in four years.

🎥 Head Coach Rahul Dravid rekindles his first meeting with a young @ImRo45 & lauds the #TeamIndia T20I captain for his contribution towards the Indian cricket. 👏 ☺️#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/croLaIElLu — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2021

India vs New Zealand T20 Series: Live streaming details, timing and squad

When to watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match live streaming?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match will begin at 7 pm on November 17, 2021. The toss will be at 6.30 pm.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match live streaming?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match live streaming will be available on Disney +Hotstar. The match will also be telecasted on Star Sports Network.

Where is India vs New Zealand 1st T20I taking place?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will get underway today at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, India.

India vs New Zealand T20 Schedule 2021

1st T20- November 17, Jaipur

2nd T20- November 19, Ranchi

3rd T20- November 21, Kolkata

India T20 squad for New Zealand Series: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand T20I Squad for India series: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee