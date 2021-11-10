India's T20I squad for New Zealand tour: Rohit Sharma named captain of India's T20I side, KL Rahul named vice-captain

India's T20I squad for New Zealand tour: Rohit Sharma has been named as the new captain of the Indian T20I side, while KL Rahul has been named as Vice-Captain for India's T20 series against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma succeeds Virat Kohli, who stepped down as the skipper in the shortest format of the game after India bowed out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

India is scheduled to play three T20Is against New Zealand at home starting from November 17, 2021. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked a 16-member Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series. The India vs New Zealand T20I series will be followed by two Test matches.

India's T20I squad against New Zealand

India’s T20I squad for New Zealand tour: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj

New Entrants- Axar Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan.

India vs New Zealand T20 series

1st T20- First India vs New Zealand T20 match will be played on November 17 in Jaipur

2nd T20 - Second India vs New Zealand T20 match will be played on November 19 in Ranchi.

3rd T20- Third India vs New Zealand T20 match will be played on November 21 in Kolkata.

India vs New Zealand Test Series

1st Test - November 25-29, Kanpur

2nd Test - December 3-7, Mumbai

India ‘A’ squad for South Africa tour The All-India Senior Selection Committee also picked India ‘A’ squad for the South Africa tour: India ‘A’ squad: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Virat Kohli had announced in September 2021 that he will step down as the T20 captain after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai in October 2021. He will remain as captain of India's Test and ODI formats.

He had shared the news through a heartfelt note on Twitter which read, "I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead Indian cricket team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian cricket team. I couldn't have done it without them- the boys, support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win."

He said that he needs to give himself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI Cricket considering his immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for the last 5-6 years. "I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 team as a batsman moving forward," Kohli added.

Rahul Dravid to coach Team India

Team India will also have a new coach- Rahul Dravid- for its series against New Zealand. The veteran cricketer was appointed as the head coach of Team India (Senior) on November 3, 2021 after he was unanimously chosen for the position by the Cricket Advisory Committee. He succeeds Ravi Shastri, who stepped down from the post as the head coach of the team after the end of the T20 World Cup 2021.

