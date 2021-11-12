India Test Squad for NZ Series 2021: Ajinkya Rahane to lead in 1st India vs New Zealand Test- Check full India test squad

India Test Squad for New Zealand 2021 Series: The BCCI on November 12, 2021 announced the India test squad for upcoming India vs New Zealand test series 2021, which will start from November 25, 2021. Ajinkya Rahane has been chosen to lead India in the first India vs New Zealand test in Kanpur.

Virat Kohli will not be playing in the first test, he will join the squad for the second test in Mumbai and will lead the team, informed BCCI in a tweet.

The India squad for the two-match New Zealand test series was selected by the All-India Senior Selection Committee.

#TeamIndia squad for NZ Tests:



A Rahane (C), C Pujara (VC), KL Rahul, M Agarwal, S Gill, S Iyer, W Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, A Patel, J Yadav, I Sharma, U Yadav, Md Siraj, P Krishna



*Virat Kohli will join the squad for the 2nd Test and will lead the team.

India test squad for New Zealand series 2021: Key Changes

•India's Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur, which will start on November 25.

•India's newly appointed T20 captain and regular opening batsman Rohit Sharma will be rested for India vs New Zealand test series along with pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant as a part of BCCI's workload management policy.

•There are few new faces in the India test squad such as Shreyas Iyer, Jayant Yadav and KS Bharat.

India vs New Zealand 2021 Series

India vs New Zealand T20I matches

1st T20I- November 17

2nd T20I - November 19

3rd T20I - November 21

India vs New Zealand Test Matches Schedule

First Test- 25th November, Kanpur

Second Test- 3rd December, Mumbai