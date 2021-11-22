India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian batsman to hit 150 sixes in T20Is, second overall

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma became the first Indian batsman to hit 150 sixes in T20 international matches during India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I on November 21, 2021.

Rohit Sharma has become the second batsman overall in the world to hit 150 sixes in T20Is after New Zealand's Martin Guptil, who has hit 161 sixes in T20 internationals. West Indies' Chris Gayle is at the third place with 124 sixes in T20 Internationals.

Rohit Sharma achieved the feat in the sixth over of India's innings in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand in Kolkata. He smashed a ball by Lockie Ferguson over fine-leg.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I

India powered by Rohit Sharma's smashing fifty and Axar Patel's clinical bowling recorded a 73-run win over New Zealand in the third and final T20I match at the Eden Gardens on November 21, 2021. With this, the hosts clinched the 3-match T20I series against New Zealand with a complete 3-0 clean sweep.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

India guided by the 117-run opening partnership between KL Rahul (65 runs) and Rohit Sharma (55 runs) recorded a 7-wicket victory over New Zealand in the 2nd T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on November 19, 2021, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series. During the match, Martin Guptill overtook Virat Kohli to become the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I

India beat New Zealand by 5 wickets in the first T20I match in Jaipur on November 17, 2021. Suryakumar Yadav was the highest scorer for India in the match with 62 runs off 40 balls, followed by Rohit Sharma, who hit 48 runs off 36 balls.

Significance The India vs New Zealand T20 series marked the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket with Rohit as the new T20 captain and Rahul Dravid as the new head coach of the team. Dravid took over from Ravi Shastri whose term ended after the T20 World Cup, while Sharma succeeds Virat Kohli who had announced his decision of stepping down as T20 captain before the World Cup. Kohli was also rested for Ind vs NZ T20 series. T20I series sweep ✅



Over to the Test series, with smiles & some celebrations 😊



Here's what #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid has to say. #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/5s4nvQURk8 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2021

India will now take on New Zealand, who are the World Test champions in a two-match Test series. The first India vs New Zealand test match will be played in Kanpur from November 25-29 and second in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium between December 3-7.

