India bans 47 more Chinese mobile apps, PUBG also under radar

The Indian Government banned 47 more Chinese apps on July 24, 2020 in addition to the earlier banned 59 apps. As per media reports, the 47 apps were acting as clones of the earlier banned 59 Chinese apps.

The decision to ban the apps was taken during a security review meeting of the Telecom Ministry. The government is yet to release the full list of banned Chinese apps.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology bans 47 apps which were variants and cloned copies of the 59 Chinese apps that were banned in June. These banned clones include Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite and VFY Lite. pic.twitter.com/oWHmAmoWlr — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

The Indian Government had earlier on June 29, 2020 banned 59 Chinese apps stating that they are prejudicial to Indian sovereignty, integrity and security. Some of the banned apps include TikTok, Helo, WeChat, Shein, Shareit, CamScanner, UC Browser etc.

What we know so far?

• The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has banned 47 Chinese apps that variants and cloned copies of the 59 Chinese apps banned earlier in June.

• The banned clone apps include Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite and VFY Lite.

• The Indian government is also investigating 275 more apps for possible violations of national security and user privacy.

• As per reports, the government is also examining apps that are not just fully-owned by Chinese companies but have investments from China.

• Some of the apps under the government radar include apps linked to Alibaba and top gaming app PUBG.

Significance The Indian government had recently issued a warning to the developers of the 59 banned Chinese apps to strictly comply with the ban order. As per news sources, the Union Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology had written to the concerned companies stating that the continued availability of the apps and their operation, either directly or indirectly, was illegal and will be counted as an offence under the Information Technology Act. The government had warned that those app makers who violate the order could face serious action.

Background

The Ministry of Information Technology had banned the 59 Chinese Apps by invoking the power conferred to it under 69A of the Information Technology Act. The apps were stated to be prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India as well to the security of state, public order and Defence of India..