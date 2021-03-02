Indian skipper Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to hit 100 million followers on Instagram

Adding another feather to his illustrious cap, the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli became the first cricketer to hit 100 million followers on social networking platform Instagram on March 1, 2021.

Virat Kohli has joined Argentine Forward Lionel Messi, Juventus Striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Hollywood actor and former pro-wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’, Neymar, American Singer-Songwriter Ariana Grande, and Beyonce in 100 million club.

The Indian skipper is the fourth most followed sportsperson on Instagram. Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list, among sportspersons, with the following of 266 million while the second place is acquired by Lionel Messi with 187 million followers on Facebook-owned Instagram.

Virat Kohli - the first cricket star to hit 100 million followers on Instagram 🎉 pic.twitter.com/HI1hTSbo8M — ICC (@ICC) March 1, 2021

Virat Kohli made his debut in the ODI format in August 2008. He holds the top spot in the ODI batting rankings of the International Cricket Council- ICC. The captain has scored 12,040 runs in 251 ODIs at an average of 59.31.

He has represented India in 90 test matches and has scored 7,490 runs with the highest of 254. In T20I format, he has played 85 matches and has scored 2,928 runs at a strike rate of 138.43.

Massive fan following on other social media platforms:

Virat Kohli, who had earlier become the first Asian to reach the following 75 million on Instagram is 20th on the list of top most followed personalities on the platform.

Apart from Instagram, he has a massive fan following on other social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. As of now, he has 40.8 million followers on Twitter and over 36 million followers on Facebook.

Top-10 most followed personalities on Instagram: