Indian T20 Squad for West Indies Series: Rohit Sharma to lead, Kohli, Bumrah rested- India vs WI T20 Squad, Schedule

Indian T20 Squad for West Indies Series: Rohit Sharma to lead, Kohli, Bumrah rested

India vs West Indies T20 2022 Squad: Rohit Sharma has been named captain of the Indian T20 team for West Indies series. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the 5-match T20I series. Check India vs West Indies T20 Squad, Schedule.

Rohit Sharma to lead Indian T20 Squad for West Indies Series

Indian T20 Squad for West Indies Series: The BCCI announced Indian T20 squad for West Indies series on July 14, 2022. India is scheduled to play 5 T20Is in West Indies, starting from July 29th till August 7th. 

Rohit Sharma has been named captain of the Indian T20 team for the West Indies series. The India vs West Indies T20 squad also includes the names of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav, who have been recovering from injuries. Though they have been named in the Indian T20 squad for West Indies, their inclusion will be subject to fitness. 

The 18-member Indian T20 squad for West Indies has been picked by the All-India Senior Selection Committee for the five-match T20I series in the caribbean nation.

Indian T20 team for West Indies series: India vs West Indies T20 2022 Squad Key Exclusions and Inclusions

Key Exclusions- Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have not been named in the Indian T20 team for West Indies series.The two players have been rested. Virat Kohli was not included in India's playing XI in the 1st and 2nd ODI against England as well after he sustained a mild groin strain before the 1st ODI match. The second India vs England ODI match will be played today, July 14 at Lord's in London

Rituraj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik have also been left out of the Indian T20 team for West Indies series. 

Key Inclusions- R Ashwin, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has earned a recall in the Indian T20 squad for West Indies. KL Rahul has also been named in the India vs West Indies T20 squad after staying out for over a month due to an injury. KL Rahul missed the entire India vs England series due to his injury. Kuldeep Yadav is also back after being ruled out of the England series due to injury. However, both the players will have to pass the fitness test to be included in the India vs West Indies T20 Squad. 

India vs West Indies T20 2022 Squad

Indian T20 squad for West Indies series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

India vs West Indies T20 Schedule 

India tour of West Indies, 2022 (T20Is)

S No.

Day

Date

Match

Venue

1

Friday

July 29th

1st T20I

Trinidad

2

Monday

August 1st

2nd T20I

St Kitts

3

Tuesday

August 2nd

3rd T20I

St Kitts

4

Saturday

August 6th

4th T20I

Lauderhill, Florida

5

Sunday

August 7th

5th T20I

Lauderhill, Florida

Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

