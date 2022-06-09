India's first Biotech Startup Expo 2022 inaugurated by PM Modi: Know Theme, Significance & Objective

Biotech Startup Expo 2022 theme is Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat. 

Updated: Jun 9, 2022 14:06 IST
India's first Biotech Startup Expo 2022 inaugurated by PM Modi
India's first Biotech Startup Expo 2022 inaugurated by PM Modi

Biotech Startup Expo 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on June 9, 2022. PM Modi stated that the country's first Biotech Startup Expo is a reflection of the expansive growth of the biotech sector in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Startup Expo- 2022 along with Union Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Biotech Startup Expo 2022 is a two-day event being held on June 9 and 10. The expo is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

Biotech Startup Expo 2022 - Significance

The iotech Startup Expo 2022 is being held to mark the completion of ten years of setting up of Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

Biotech Startup Expo 2022 Theme

Biotech Startup Expo 2022 theme is 'Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat'. 

Biotech Startup Expo 2022 - Key Objective

The Biotech Startup Expo 2022 will provide a common platform to connect investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, researchers, industry leaders, manufacturers, bio-incubators, regulators and government officials.

Around 300 stalls have been set up at the Biotech Startup Expo 2022 showcasing applications of biotechnology in various fields including healthcare, agriculture, genomics, clean energy, biopharma, industrial biotechnology and waste-to-value. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    View all