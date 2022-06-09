India's first Biotech Startup Expo 2022 inaugurated by PM Modi: Know Theme, Significance & Objective

Biotech Startup Expo 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on June 9, 2022. PM Modi stated that the country's first Biotech Startup Expo is a reflection of the expansive growth of the biotech sector in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Startup Expo- 2022 along with Union Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Biotech Startup Expo 2022 is a two-day event being held on June 9 and 10. The expo is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

The country's first Biotech Startup Expo is a reflection of the expansive growth of the biotech sector in the country: PM Modi

Biotech Startup Expo 2022 - Significance

The iotech Startup Expo 2022 is being held to mark the completion of ten years of setting up of Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

Biotech Startup Expo 2022 Theme

Biotech Startup Expo 2022 theme is 'Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat'.

Biotech Startup Expo 2022 - Key Objective

The Biotech Startup Expo 2022 will provide a common platform to connect investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, researchers, industry leaders, manufacturers, bio-incubators, regulators and government officials.

Around 300 stalls have been set up at the Biotech Startup Expo 2022 showcasing applications of biotechnology in various fields including healthcare, agriculture, genomics, clean energy, biopharma, industrial biotechnology and waste-to-value.