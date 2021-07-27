INDRA: India-Russia to hold 12th edition of joint military exercise in Volgograd in August

India and Russia will carry out the 12th edition of the Indo-Russia Joint Military Exercise (INDRA) at Volgograd city in Russia in August. The 13-day exercise will start on August 1, 2021.

As per the Indian Army, 250 personnel from the armies of India and Russia will form part of the military exercise.

The Indian Army contingent which will participate in the upcoming military exercise will comprise a mechanized infantry battalion. The contingent also underwent rigorous training at different locations in India to refine their drills for participation in the joint military exercise.

Volgograd is a major city in Russia that is situated on the Western Bank of the Volga River.

12th Edition of Indo-Russia joint military Exercise INDRA 2021 will be held at Volgograd, Russia from August 1-13. The exercise will entail conduct of counter-terror operations under the United Nations mandate by a joint force against international terror groups: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/yQUUTfZmBH — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

Objective:

The 12th edition of the INDRA military exercise between India and Russia will entail the conduct of the counter-terror operations under the United Nations mandate by a joint force against the International Terror Groups.

Significance:

• The 12th edition of the INDRA exercise will be yet another milestone in strengthening bilateral security cooperation.

• It will also serve to reinforce the long-standing friendship between India and Russia.

• The military exercise will further strengthen the interoperability and mutual confidence between the Indian and the Russian armies. It will enable the sharing of best practices between the contingents of both nations.

About INDRA Military exercise:

INDRA is a joint biennial military exercise that was first conducted by India and Russia in 2003. The military exercise is aimed to boost the cooperation and interoperability between the Indian and the Russian navies.

It involves live-firing drills, as well as air defence and anti-submarine operations. Additionally, terrorism, counterpiracy, and drug smuggling operations are also carried out in the exercise.