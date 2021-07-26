IPL 2021 Schedule: Get complete IPL 2021 Time Table, IPL 2021 Teams Venues, Time & Date
IPL 2021 Schedule: The IPL 2021 will now resume on September 19 in Dubai, UAE with the opening clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The IPL 2021 final will be on October 15th. Get complete IPL 2021 Schedule/ Time Table here.
IPL 2021 Schedule: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the new IPL 2021 schedule on July 25, 2021 for the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 that will be held in the United Arab Emirates.
The IPL 2021 Tournament, which had begun in April 2021, had to be suspended temporarily due to the detection of COVID-19 positive cases within the IPL bio-secure bubble amid the deadly second wave of the pandemic in India.
The BCCI then decided to host the remainder of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates, ahead of the T20 World Cup. The IPL 2021 will now resume on September 19 in Dubai, UAE with the opening clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. A total of 31 matches will be played within 27 days. The IPL 2021 final will be on October 15th.
IPL 2021 Schedule: Complete IPL 2021 Time Table/ Schedule
|
Match No
|
Matches
|
Date/ Day
|
Time (IST)
|
Venue
|
Result
|30
|Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
|19th September/Sunday
|7:30PM
|Dubai
|31
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|20th September/ Monday
|7:30PM
|Abu Dhabi
|32
|Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
|21st September/ Tuesday
|7:30PM
|Dubai
|33
|Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|22nd September/Wednesday
|7:30PM
|Dubai
|34
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|23rd September/ Thursday
|7:30PM
|Abu Dhabi
|35
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings
|24th September/ Friday
|7:30PM
|Sharjah
|36
|Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
|25th September/ Saturday
|3:30PM
|Abu Dhabi
|37
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
|25th September/ Saturday
|7:30PM
|Sharjah
|38
|Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|26th September/ Sunday
|3:30PM
|Abu Dhabi
|39
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
|26th September/Sunday
|7:30PM
|Dubai
|40
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
|27th September/Monday
|7:30PM
|Dubai
|41
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals
|28th September/Tuesday
|3:30PM
|Sharjah
|42
|Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings
|28th September/Tuesday
|7:30PM
|Abu Dhabi
|43
|Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|29th September/Wednesday
|7:30PM
|Dubai
|44
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
|30th September/ Thursday
|7:30PM
|Sharjah
|45
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings
|1st October/Friday
|7:30PM
|Dubai
|46
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|2nd October/Saturday
|3:30PM
|Sharjah
|47
|Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
|2nd October/Saturday
|7:30PM
|Abu Dhabi
|48
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings
|3rd October/ Sunday
|3:30PM
|Sharjah
|49
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3rd October/Sunday
|7:30PM
|Dubai
|50
|Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
|4th October/Monday
|7:30PM
|Dubai
|51
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|5th October/Tuesday
|7:30PM
|Sharjah
|52
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6th October/Wednesday
|7:30PM
|Abu Dhabi
|53
|Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
|7th October/ Thursday
|3:30PM
|Dubai
|54
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
|7th October/Thursday
|7:30PM
|Sharjah
|55
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
|8th October/ Friday
|3:30PM
|Abu Dhabi
|56
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals
|8th October/ Friday
|7:30PM
|Dubai
|
Knockout Stage
|Qualifier 1
|10th October/Sunday
|7:30PM
|Dubai
|Eliminator
|11th October/Monday
|7:30PM
|Sharjah
|Qualifier 2
|
13th October/ Wednesday
|7:30PM
|Sharjah
|IPL 2021 Final
|15th October/Friday
|7:30PM
|Dubai
IPL 2021 Other Details
The remainder of the IPL 2021 tournament will include a total of 31 matches, of which 13 will be played in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and 8 in Abu Dhabi. There will be 7 doubleheaders with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST and the second match starting at 7:30 PM IST (6:00 PM Gulf Standard Time).
The final league stage match will be played on October 8, 2021 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. The first Qualifier will be played in Dubai on October 10 and Eliminator 1 and Qualifier 2 will be played in Sharjah on October 11 and 13 respectively.
The IPL 2021 final will be hosted by Dubai on October 15, 2021.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS