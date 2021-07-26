IPL 2021 Schedule: Get complete IPL 2021 Time Table, IPL 2021 Teams Venues, Time & Date 

IPL 2021 Schedule: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the new IPL 2021 schedule on July 25, 2021 for the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 that will be held in the United Arab Emirates.

The IPL 2021 Tournament, which had begun in April 2021, had to be suspended temporarily due to the detection of COVID-19 positive cases within the IPL bio-secure bubble amid the deadly second wave of the pandemic in India.

The BCCI then decided to host the remainder of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates, ahead of the T20 World Cup. The IPL 2021 will now resume on September 19 in Dubai, UAE with the opening clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. A total of 31 matches will be played within 27 days. The IPL 2021 final will be on October 15th.

IPL 2021 Schedule: Complete IPL 2021 Time Table/ Schedule

Match No Matches Date/ Day Time (IST) Venue Result 30 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 19th September/Sunday 7:30PM Dubai 31 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 20th September/ Monday 7:30PM Abu Dhabi 32 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 21st September/ Tuesday 7:30PM Dubai 33 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 22nd September/Wednesday 7:30PM Dubai 34 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders 23rd September/ Thursday 7:30PM Abu Dhabi 35 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings 24th September/ Friday 7:30PM Sharjah 36 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals 25th September/ Saturday 3:30PM Abu Dhabi 37 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings 25th September/ Saturday 7:30PM Sharjah 38 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 26th September/ Sunday 3:30PM Abu Dhabi 39 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 26th September/Sunday 7:30PM Dubai 40 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 27th September/Monday 7:30PM Dubai 41 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals 28th September/Tuesday 3:30PM Sharjah 42 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings 28th September/Tuesday 7:30PM Abu Dhabi 43 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 29th September/Wednesday 7:30PM Dubai 44 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings 30th September/ Thursday 7:30PM Sharjah 45 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings 1st October/Friday 7:30PM Dubai 46 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 2nd October/Saturday 3:30PM Sharjah 47 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 2nd October/Saturday 7:30PM Abu Dhabi 48 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings 3rd October/ Sunday 3:30PM Sharjah 49 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3rd October/Sunday 7:30PM Dubai 50 Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings 4th October/Monday 7:30PM Dubai 51 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 5th October/Tuesday 7:30PM Sharjah 52 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 6th October/Wednesday 7:30PM Abu Dhabi 53 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings 7th October/ Thursday 3:30PM Dubai 54 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals 7th October/Thursday 7:30PM Sharjah 55 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 8th October/ Friday 3:30PM Abu Dhabi 56 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals 8th October/ Friday 7:30PM Dubai Knockout Stage Qualifier 1 10th October/Sunday 7:30PM Dubai Eliminator 11th October/Monday 7:30PM Sharjah Qualifier 2 13th October/ Wednesday 7:30PM Sharjah IPL 2021 Final 15th October/Friday 7:30PM Dubai

IPL 2021 Other Details

The remainder of the IPL 2021 tournament will include a total of 31 matches, of which 13 will be played in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and 8 in Abu Dhabi. There will be 7 doubleheaders with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST and the second match starting at 7:30 PM IST (6:00 PM Gulf Standard Time).

The final league stage match will be played on October 8, 2021 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. The first Qualifier will be played in Dubai on October 10 and Eliminator 1 and Qualifier 2 will be played in Sharjah on October 11 and 13 respectively.

The IPL 2021 final will be hosted by Dubai on October 15, 2021.