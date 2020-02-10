First-ever 'Jerusalem-Mumbai Festival' to be held soon: Date, Venue and all you need to know!

The first-ever 'Jerusalem-Mumbai Festival' will be held in Mumbai on February 15, 2020 to promote artistic and cultural ties between India and Israel.

The Jerusalem-Mumbai festival will showcase the special links between the two cities of Mumbai and Jerusalem along with demonstrating their unique cultural traditions. This is the first collaborative cultural event for the Jerusalem municipality in Mumbai.

The festival is being organised by the Jerusalem municipality in collaboration with the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai and the Federation of India-Israel Chamber of Commerce.

Objective

The key objective of the 'Jerusalem-Mumbai Festival' will be to promote cooperation in diverse fields of culture such as culinary art, music and dance.

Jerusalem-Mumbai festival date: February 15

Important Details Dates: February 15-16 Time: 10 am to 10 pm Venue: Lawns of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya Museum

Impact

The 'Jerusalem-Mumbai Festival' will promote cultural collaborations between the two cities and give a boost to the already growing partnership between India and Israel. The festival aims to inspire the artists from Jerusalem and Mumbai to work together.

Significance

The festival will provide a common platform for cooperation not only among artists but also individuals from other fields including high-technology, cinema and tourism.

What to watch out for!

Israel’s biggest commercial success, the Mossad, will be screened at the festival. The film’s director Alon Gur Arye will also be present during the screening and will be taking questions from the audience.

There will also be performances by several renowned Indian and Israeli artists and musical bands. A video clip showcasing Jerusalem's culture will also be played.

Background

The decision to hold a 'Jerusalem-Mumbai Festival' was taken during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel in July 2019. This is the first such collaboration between India and Israel.

However, the Jerusalem municipality has done such cultural collaborations before with cities such as Moscow, Prague and Brussels to expose young artists to different cultures.

India-Israel Relations India and Israel share an extensive economic, strategic and military relationship. India officially recognized the state of Israel in September 1950 under the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Despite this, the relationship between the two nations remained largely informal as India supported the Palestinian cause. India formally established relations with the state of Israel in January 1992 when it opened an embassy in Israel’s capital Tel Aviv. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first-ever Indian PM to visit Israel. PM Modi visited Israel in July 2017 on the invitation of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli PM also visited India in January 2018 in a highly televised visit to commemorate 25 years of Indian-Israeli relations. India continues to maintain excellent relations with both Israel and Palestine. Recently, on January 29, 2020, India reaffirmed the call for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. India urged both sides to engage with each other and resolve all issues amicably. The two-state solution to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict envisions an independent State of Palestine alongside the State of Israel. However, the boundary between the two states is a key matter of dispute, especially on the fate of Jerusalem, which both states claim as theirs.

Also read: Trump peace plan: Two-state solution proposed, Jerusalem to be Israel’s undivided capital!