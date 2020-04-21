Is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gravely ill?

Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, is reported to be in grave danger after undergoing a serious surgery recently, according to US monitoring intelligence. The United States has been reportedly monitoring Kim Jong Un’s health closely.

The North Korean leader reportedly missed his grandfather's birthday on April 15. Though he had been seen four days prior to that, his noticeable absense on the special day has led to speculations over his health and well-being.

While some media reports suggest Kim Jong-un is gravely ill or brain dead, the others suggest that he is recovering from an operation. However, all the reports are difficult to verify, as this has not been confirmed by North Korea State media.

Reports on Kim Jong-un being seriously ill are untrue: South Korea

Officials from South Korea, while reacting to reports that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is gravely ill and is in danger, said that such reports are no true. The presidential office in South Korea’s capital- Seoul said that there have been no signs from the North that suggest or give away that the North Korean leader is in “grave danger”. However, there is no confirmation on this claim as well.

When did speculation start?

A leading international media house reported that it got information from an online newspaper based in South Korea that focuses on North Korea that the North Korean leader reportedly underwent a cardiovascular system procedure on April 12 due to “excessive smoking, obesity, and overwork." He is reported to be receiving treatment currently in a villa in Hyangsan County.

Kim Jong Un last appeared in front of the North Korean state media on April 11. He remained conspicuously absent on April 15, the birth anniversary of his grandfather and the country’s founder, Kim Il Sung. The day is one of the biggest events of the year in North Korea. The absence of North Korean leaders during important celebrations in the past have generally been due to major developments.

Major past absences by North Korean leaders

2008: Kim’s father, Kim Jong II had similarly missed the parade celebrating North Korea's 60th anniversary in 2008. His absence from the major event was followed by rumours of his poor health. Later, it was revealed that he had suffered a stroke, following which, his health continued to decline and he passed away in 2011.

2011: Kim Jong Un had disappeared from the public view for over a month in 2014, which had led to rumours about his ill health. The leader was later spotted with a cane and it was reported that he had a cyst removed from his ankle.

Who is Kim Jong-un’s legal heir?

There is no known heir to the 36-year-old North Korean leader. Kim Jong-un reportedly has three children but none have been projected as the next line for the primary leadership of North Korea. Kim's sister, Kim Yo-jong, can be the potential successor. She has been constantly present along with her brother at key summits.