KR Gouri Amma, first Revenue Minister of Kerala and JSS leader, passes away at 102

The first Revenue Minister of Kerala and JSS leader KR Gouri Amma passed away on May 11, 2021, after being hospitalized for a few weeks for age-related ailments. She was 102 years old.

KR Gouri Amma was born in Pattanakkad village, Alappuzha district, Kerala in 1919. Gouri Amma was the first woman to graduate from the Hindu Ezhava community. She entered politics when it was entirely male-dominated and went to become one of the longest-serving politicians in the political history of Kerala.

Gouri Amma got elected 11 times to the Kerala Assembly. She became a minister in the first democratically elected Communist government in Kerala, drafted Kerala Agrarian Relations Bill, Land reforms, served as the president of the Kerala Mahila Sangham, and Kerala Karshaka Sangham.

She also remained a prominent CPI (M) leader for decades but after her ouster from the party at 76, she formed her new party Janathipathya Samrakshana Samithi (JSS).

KR Gouri Amma’s autobiography titled Athmakatha won the 2011 Kerala Sahitya Academy Award.

First Revenue Minister of Kerala, KR Gouri Amma passes away at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. She was 102 years old. pic.twitter.com/OWCab7gPRK — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

KR Gouri Amma's political career

•In 1952 and 1954, she was elected to the Travancore-Cochin Legislative Assembly.

•In 1957, she got elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Thereafter, she continuously got elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly in 1960, 1967, 1970, 1982, 1987, 1991, and 2001.

•In 1957, she became the first Revenue Minister in the Communist Government led by EMS Namboodiripad.

•From 1957 to 1959, she served as the Minister for Revenue, Excise, and Devaswom.

•In 1964, post the split of the Communist Party (CPI), she joined the CPI (M).

•From 1967 to 1969, she served as Minister for Revenue, Sales Tax, Civil Supplies, Social Welfare and Law.

•From 1980 to 1981, she was Minister for Agriculture, Social Welfare, Industries, Vigilance and Administration of Justice Minister.

•From 1987 to 1991, she became Minister for Industries and Social Welfare, Vigilance and Administration of Justice.

•In 1994, after her ouster from the CPI (M), she formed Janathipathya Samrakshana Samithi (JSS) and joined the United Democratic Front.

•From 2001 to 2004, she served as the Minister of Agriculture.

•From 2004 to 2006, she was the Minister of Agriculture, Soil Conservation, Soil Survey, Warehousing Corporation, Dairy Development, Milk Co-operatives, Agricultural University, Animal Husbandry, and Coir.

Various social and political movements:

•From 1960 to 1984, she was the president of the Kerala Karshaka Sangham.

•From 1967 to 1976, she was the president of the Kerala Mahila Sangham.

•From 1976 to 1987, she was the secretary of the Kerala Mahila Sangham.