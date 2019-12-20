Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian bowler to take two ODI hat-tricks

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has become the first Indian bowler to take two ODI hat-tricks. He achieved the feat during India’s second ODI against West Indies at VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 18, 2019.

Kuldeep Yadav took three successive wickets of Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph in the 33rd over to mark his second international hat-trick. The 25-year-old took his first international hat-trick in 2017 against Australia.

With this, the bowler joins the elite list of bowlers- Wasim Akram, Saqlain Mushtaq, Chaminda Vaas, Lasith Malinga and Trent Boult- who have picked up more than one hat-trick in One Day Internationals. Malinga is the only bowler among them to have picked up three 3 ODI hat-tricks, the rest have picked up 2 ODI hat-tricks each.

What is a Hat-trick? A hat-trick is when a bowler picks up three wickets in three consecutive deliveries.

List of Bowlers who have taken more than one ODI hat-trick:

S.no Bowler Country No. of Hat-tricks Year 1. Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka 3 2007 & 2011 2. Wasim Akram Pakistan 2 1989 & 1990 3. Saqlain Mushtaq Pakistan 2 1996 & 1999 4. Chaminda Vaas Sri Lanka 2 2001 & 2003 5. Trent Boult New Zealand 2 2018 & 2019 6. Kuldeep Yadav India 2 2017 & 2019

Kuldeep Yadav ODI Hat-trick: Key Facts

• Kuldeep Yadav has created a new record by becoming the first Indian bowler to pick up two ODI hat-tricks.

• He is the fourth Indian to pick up an international hat-trick in 2019, after Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar.

• Mohammed Shami picked up a hat-trick during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Jasprit Bumrah took a hat-trick during India’s test series against West Indies in August and Deepak Chahar picked up a hat-trick during India’s recently concluded T20I series against Bangladesh.

• Overall, Kuldeep Yadav’s recent feat is the fifth instance of an Indian bowler picking up a hat-trick in One Day Internationals.

Indian ODI hat-tricks: Background

• Chetan Sharma was the first Indian bowler to pick up a hat-trick in ODIs. He achieved the feat during the 1987 World Cup against New Zealand.

• Kapil Dev was the second Indian bowler to pick up a hat-trick in 1991 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata.

• Kuldeep Yadav had become the third Indian bowler to join the elite list with his hat-trick in 2017 against Australia.

• Mohammed Shami became the fourth Indian bowler to take a hat-trick during the 2019 Cricket World Cup against Afghanistan.

• Only two bowlers - Chetan Sharma and Mohammed Shami-have picked up a hat-trick for India during the Cricket World Cup.