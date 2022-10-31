Brazil Elections 2022: Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to become Brazil’s President for third time

Brazil President 2022: Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on October 30, 2022, emerged as the President of Brazil for the third time after he defeated the incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro in fierce voting which was a tight race between the two politicians.

Lula Da Silva gained 50.83 percent of the votes, with over 98 percent of the votes counted in a run-off election. On the other hand, his opponent Bolsonaro managed to get 49.17 percent of the votes. The Presidential Candidates also voted on October 30 as Lula cast his vote at a public school in the Sau Paulo metro area and Bolsonaro cast his ballot in Rio de Janeiro in the early morning on the same day.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the leftist Worker’s Party defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become the country’s next president, reports The Associated Press citing Brazil’s electoral authority



(Pic Source: The Associated Press) pic.twitter.com/L1dPzKqcqx — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

Brazil President 2022: Who is Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva?

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is also known as Lula, is a Brazilian Politician and trade unionist. After serving as the 35th President of Brazil from 2003 to 2010, Lula is the current president-elect of Brazil and is expected to be inaugurated as the 39th President of the country.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was a founding member of the left-wing workers’ party. He ran unsuccessfully for President three times before achieving victory in the 2022 Brazilian General Election and he was re-elected in 2006.

During his lifetime in office, Lula introduced sweeping social programs including Bolsa Familia and Fome Zero which aimed at combating poverty and lifting the station of the country’s working class.

As a President, he also played a prominent role in international matters including the activities related to the Nuclear Program of Iran and climate change. Lula is described as a man with audacious ambitions to alter the balance of power among the nations.

Brazil Presidential Elections 2022: Key Points

1. Brazil's Presidential Elections this year allowed for the eligibility of more than 156 million people to cast their votes.

2. The winning candidate Lula focused his campaign on getting his opponent Bolsonaro out of the office and highlighted his past achievements throughout his campaign.

3. Bolsonaro ran for re-election under the Conservative-Liberal Party. Throughout his campaign, he has promised to increase mining, privatizes public companies, and generate the most sustainable energy to bring down energy prices.

4. Brazil General Elections were held on October 2, 2022, to elect the President, Vice-President, Governors, National Congress, Vice-Governors, and legislative assemblies of all the federative units.

Brazil Elections 2022: What do we know about Electoral System?

The President and Vice-President of Brazil are elected as a joint ticket using the two-round system. A candidate who received more than 50% of the total valid votes in the first round is elected and if the 50 percent threshold is not met by any candidate, the two candidates who receive the most votes in the first round participate in the second round of voting and the candidate who receives the most votes in the second round is elected.

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: Spain retains crown after beating Colombia in Final