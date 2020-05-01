MGNREGA gets sanction of Rs. 33,300 crores by Centre

Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on April 29 announced that the Centre has sanctioned Rs. 33,300 crores under MGNREGA so far in the current fiscal year.

The sanction has been done to liquidate the outstanding dues of previous years as well as to meet the expenditure till June 2020.

Narendra Singh Tomar interacted with various rural development ministers of various states through a video conferencing and stated that focus should be on groundwater recharge, irrigation works, and water conservation.

Key Highlights:

• The sanction of Rs. 33,300 crore has been done under MGNREGA, out of it Rs. 20,624 crores have been given to liquidate all the outstanding dues of the previous year towards material and wages.

• The amount sanctioned by the government will be enough to meet the expenses of the scheme until June 2020.

• Rural Development minister also assured the state’s and UT’s that sufficient financial resources have been made available for different rural development schemes and Centre has already released Rs. 36,400 crores to them.

• Tomar mentioned COVID-19 as a serious challenge and asked the states to change it into an opportunity for strengthening the rural infrastructure as well as for creating rural employment opportunities.

Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G):

Rural Development Minister also informed that under the PMAY-G scheme, 2.21 crore houses have been sanctioned out of which 1 crore 86 thousand houses have been completed.

During the video conference, he insisted that the priority must be given to those 48 lakh houses units where 3rd and 4th installments have been released.

States also assured the Development Minister that with the support of the Central Government, they will ensure that rural development schemes have been implemented effectively during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.