Minicoy Thundi and Kadmat Beach enter the coveted list of Blue Beaches

Two more Indian Beaches, Minicoy Thundi and Kadmat have entered the coveted list of Blue Beaches according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. India now has 12 Blue Flag beaches, an eco-label honoured as the cleanest beaches in the world.

The recognition is marked to be India’s commitment to safeguarding and preserving the pristine coastal and marine environment through holistic management of the resources. The Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav showed happiness and congratulated the countrymen.

List of 12 Blue Flag Beaches in India

Eden Beach (Puducherry Kovalam Beach (Tamil Nadu) Golden Beach (Odisha) Shivrajpur Beach (Gujarat) Kappad Beach (Kerala) Ghoghla Beach (Diu) Kasarkod Beach (Karnataka) Radhanagar Beach (Andaman & Nicobar Islands) Rushikonda Beach (Andhra Pradesh) Padubidri Beach (Karnataka) Minicoy Thundi(Lakshadweep) Kadmat(Lakshadweep)

Blue Flag beaches: Key details

There are almost 33 criteria that must be fulfilled to qualify for a Blue Flag certification. Some of these criteria include water meeting certain quality standards, having waste disposal facilities, being disabled-friendly, having first aid equipment, and having no access to pets in the main areas of the beach. Some criteria are voluntary and some are compulsory. If approved, beaches are provided the qualification for a year and must apply yearly to continue meriting the right to fly the flag at their locations. Structures such as container toilet blocks, shower panels, change rooms, mini grey water treatment plants in an enclosed structure, mini solid waste recycling plants, and off-grid solar photovoltaic panels, are provided for a minimum of 10 meters from the high tide line to help beaches meet the required categories.

Blue Flag beaches: Significance

The beaches are a part of the country's relentless journey towards building a sustainable environment led by PM Modi. The Blue Beaches give a sense of pride to the community and attract tourism.

