EU's 2022 Sakharov freedom prize: Ukrainian people win reward

The people of Ukraine have been awarded its annual Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought by the European Parliament on October 19, 2022. The award is given to honour their fight against Russia’s invasion.

The “European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said that they are standing on their beliefs and fighting for their values. They are safeguarding their democracy, freedom, and rule of law. Risking their lives for Europe. She also added that there is no one more deserving of this prize.

The 2022 #SakharovPrize for freedom of thought has been awarded to the brave 🇺🇦 Ukrainian people represented by their president, elected leaders an civil society



Download the 📹video of the announcement at: https://t.co/I0J1jyKzSC pic.twitter.com/ZREBFWp3wo — European Parliament Audiovisual Service (@europarlAV) October 19, 2022

EU's 2022 Sakharov freedom prize: Key details

The award consists of prize money of 50,000 euros ($49,100), which is distributed among the representatives of Ukrainian civil society. The prize is named after the late Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov. It is awarded every year since 1988 to people and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.

What do you mean by the EU’s Sakharov freedom prize?

The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought also known as the Sakharov Prize is an honorary award for people or groups who have dedicated their lives to the defence of human rights and freedom of thought. The award was established in December 1988 by the European Parliament. The first award was given to South African Nelson Mandela and Russian Anatoly Marchenko. Aung San Suu Kyi was awarded the prize in 1990 but she could not get it until 2013 due to her political imprisonment in Burma. The first organization to receive the award in 1992 is the Argentine Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo.

EU’s Sakharov freedom prize 2021?

In 2021, the award was given to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for his efforts to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin's grip on power. Some other winners include South African President Nelson Mandela, Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai and the democratic opposition of Belarus.