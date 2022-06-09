Moon Map: China releases world’s most detailed map of the moon

Map of the Moon: A new comprehensive geological map of the moon has been released by China. It is being called the most detailed map of the moon to date and is expected to make a vital contribution. The project of the world’s most detailed map of the moon has been led by the Institute of Geochemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, along with other organizations such as the China University of Geosciences, the Chinese Academy of Geological Science, and Shandong University. Earlier in 2020, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Astrogeology Science Centre released the map of the moon to a scale of 1:5,000,000.

A new geological map of the Moon, made in China: https://t.co/V8LrlMLaMp -> https://t.co/9W2gLhQiEw and https://t.co/0QKb4Q4H5K . All all data will be freely available: https://t.co/1bapFENZJk pic.twitter.com/V2JEKJzmO0 — Daniel Fischer (@cosmos4u) June 8, 2022

Moon Map released by China: Significance

The world’s most detailed map of the moon released by China is expected to make a great contribution to the scientific research, exploration, and landing site selection on the moon.

Moon Map Released by China: All you need to know

1. The new comprehensive geological map of the moon released by China is to a scale of 1:2,500,000. It is the most detailed moon map to date.

2. The moon map includes the 12,341 impact craters, 17 rock types, 81 impact basins, and 14 types of structures.

3. The new significant details of moon map have provided abundant information about the geology of the moon and its evolution.

4. The most detailed map of the moon was published by Science Bulletin on May 30, 2022.

How much of the moon has been mapped?

The surface of the moon in exhaustive detail was put together following a mammoth effort by the researchers from the US Geological Survey, NASA, and the Lunar Planetary Institute. It was for the first time that the entire surface of the moon was completely mapped and was uniformly classified by the scientists.

The digital map of the moon is also available online and shows the geology of the Moon in minute detail on a 1:5, 000,000.