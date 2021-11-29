Morning Current Affairs: 29 November 2021

Parliament Winter Session begins today, 26 bills on agenda

The Winter Session of the Parliament has begun on November 29, 2021, and the BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session including 26 new bills to be introduced, including a bill to ban Cryptocurrency in India. It has also been indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will also be taken up on priority.

Vivek Johri appointed as Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs

Senior Vivek Johri has been appointed as the Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). The appointment has been made as per an order by the Personnel Ministry.

Government revises guidelines for international travels in India due to new COVID variant

The Union Health Ministry has revised the guidelines for international arrivals in India. They will come into effect from December 1, 2021. The guidelines mandate the submission of 14 days of travel details and uploading the negative RT-PCR test report on Air Suvidha Portal before the journey.

BJP wins Tripura civic elections

BJP has swept Tripura Civic body elections by winning 329 out of a total of 334 seats. Bhartiya Janata Party has won 217 seats out of 222 seats across 13 ULBs including the Agartala Municipal Corporation. The party had already won 112 seats from 20 Urban bodies uncontested.

EU not to recognize Taliban regime in Afghanistan

The President of the European Commission has announced that the European Union will not recognize the militant Taliban regime in Afghanistan which was imposed through violence. However, it was added further, there is a need to prevent the imminent social and economic collapse that the war-torn country faces.

Petr Fiala is the new Prime Minister of Czech Republic

The President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman has appointed Petr Fiala as the Prime Minister of the country. Fiala is the leader of a Centre-Right Alliance. He leads a bloc of five centre and centre-right opposition parties that had won the elections on October 2021. The new Government in the Czech Republic will have to tackle a new wave of Coronavirus.

7 India International Science Festival from 10-13 December, 2021

The 7th IISF will be held in Panaji, Goa from December 10 to 13, 2021. The festival will be organized by the Ministry of Earth Sciences in collaboration with the Science and Technology Ministry, the Department of Space, the Department of Atomic Energy, and the Goa Government.