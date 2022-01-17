Morning Current Affairs: 17 January 2022

Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away

Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away on January 17, 2022 after suffering a heart attack. He was 83. Pandit Birju Maharaj's grandson Swaransh Mishra confirmed the unfortunate news. Pandit Birju Maharaj was also a renowned classical singer. He was honoured with India's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan in 1986.

PM Modi to deliver 'State of the World' special address today at WEF

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver the 'State of the World' special address at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Agenda today, January 17, 2022. PM Modi will address WEF at 8.30 pm IST through video conferencing. The virtual event will be held from January 17-21.

US President Biden, Japanese PM to hold talks on January 21st

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to virtually meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on January 21, 2022. The two leaders are expected to discuss issues related to QUAD, a grouping that also includes India and Australia. The two leaders will seek to further deepen their ties and strengthen the US-Japan alliance.

Lakshya Sen beats world champion to win India Open 2022

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen won the men's singles final at the ongoing India Open 2022 on January 16, 2022 at the KD Jadhav Stadium in New Delhi. Sen defeated Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, who is also the world champion, in two straight sets of 24-22, 21-17 in the finals. This is the first time that Lakshya Sen has won the title in his career. The 20-year-old said after his win that this is the biggest World Tournament that he has managed to win. Earlier, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had won the men's doubles finals of India Open 2022 after defeating the Indonesian duo of Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan in straight games of 21-16, 26-24.

Mammooty tests COVID-19 positive

Veteran Malayalam actor Mammooty has tested positive for COVID-19. The 70-year-old took to Twitter to share the name. He informed that he has a light fever but otherwise he is fine. He is self-isolation at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. Mammooty has been filming for his upcoming project titled 'CBI 5' for now.

Australia claim Ashes series 4-0

Australia defeated England by 146 runs in the fifth Ashes Test at the Blundstone Arena on January 16, 2022. With the win, Australia beat England in the five-match Ashes series and claimed it 4-0.