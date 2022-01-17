Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away at 83

Pandit Birju Maharaj, a legendary Kathak maestro, passed away on January 17, 2022, at the age of 83. Reportedly, Birju Maharaj suffered a heart attack in the wee hours of Monday. The unfortunate news of his demise was also shared by his grandson Swaransh Mishra on his social media.

Pandit Birju Maharaj, apart from being a renowned Kathak Dancer, was also a well-known classical singer and had lent his voice to various films. Birju Maharaj was also honoured by the Government of India with the country’s second-highest Civilian Award, Padma Vibhushan in 1986 for his remarkable contribution.

Prime Minister Modi, via Twitter, paid his condolences to the Kathak maestro and said that his death is an ‘irreparable loss’ to the entire art world.

भारतीय नृत्य कला को विश्वभर में विशिष्ट पहचान दिलाने वाले पंडित बिरजू महाराज जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उनका जाना संपूर्ण कला जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति! pic.twitter.com/PtqDkoe8kd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2022

Birju Maharaj Biography: Early Life, Career, Background

Early Life

1. Brij Mohan Nath Mishra, popularly known as Pandit Birju Maharaj, was born on February 4, 1938. He was born in the house of Kathak exponent, Jagannath Maharaj who had served as a court dancer in Raigarh princely state.

2. Birju Maharaj was trained by his uncles and he gave his first recital at the age of 7.

3. Birju Maharaj also practiced Hindustani Classical Music and was a vocalist.

Career

1. Birju Maharaj was an exponent of the Lucknow Kalka- Bindadin Gharana of Kathak dance in India. He was a descendant of the Maharaj family of Kathak dancers.

2. Birju Maharaj alongside his uncle Shambhu Maharaj at Bharatiya Kala Kendra, later known as Kathak Kendra, he remained head of the latter for several years. Birju Maharaj retired in 1998 when opened his own dance school Kalashram.

3. Birju Maharaj started teaching at the age of 13 at the Sangeet Bharti. Maharaj then taught at Bharatiya Kala Kendra and at the Kathak Kendra where he was also the Head of Faculty and director.

4. Birju Maharaj also composed music and sang for two dance sequences in Satyajit Ray’s Shatranj Ke Khilari. He also choreographed the song ‘Kaahe Chhed Mohe’ from the 2002 version of the novella ‘Devdas’.

Pandit Birju Maharaj: Awards and Honours