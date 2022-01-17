JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away at 83

Brij Mohan Nath Mishra, popularly known as Pandit Birju Maharaj, was born on February 4, 1938. He was born in the house of Kathak exponent, Jagannath Maharaj who had served as a court dancer in Raigarh princely state. Birju Maharaj was honoured with the country’s second-highest Civilian Award, Padma Vibhushan in 1986 for his remarkable contribution.

Created On: Jan 17, 2022 11:09 IST
Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away
Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away

Pandit Birju Maharaj, a legendary Kathak maestro, passed away on January 17, 2022, at the age of 83. Reportedly, Birju Maharaj suffered a heart attack in the wee hours of Monday. The unfortunate news of his demise was also shared by his grandson Swaransh Mishra on his social media.

Pandit Birju Maharaj, apart from being a renowned Kathak Dancer, was also a well-known classical singer and had lent his voice to various films. Birju Maharaj was also honoured by the Government of India with the country’s second-highest Civilian Award, Padma Vibhushan in 1986 for his remarkable contribution.

Prime Minister Modi, via Twitter, paid his condolences to the Kathak maestro and said that his death is an ‘irreparable loss’ to the entire art world.

Birju Maharaj Biography: Early Life, Career, Background

Early Life

1. Brij Mohan Nath Mishra, popularly known as Pandit Birju Maharaj, was born on February 4, 1938. He was born in the house of Kathak exponent, Jagannath Maharaj who had served as a court dancer in Raigarh princely state.

2. Birju Maharaj was trained by his uncles and he gave his first recital at the age of 7.

3. Birju Maharaj also practiced Hindustani Classical Music and was a vocalist.

Career

1. Birju Maharaj was an exponent of the Lucknow Kalka- Bindadin Gharana of Kathak dance in India. He was a descendant of the Maharaj family of Kathak dancers.

2. Birju Maharaj alongside his uncle Shambhu Maharaj at Bharatiya Kala Kendra, later known as Kathak Kendra, he remained head of the latter for several years. Birju Maharaj retired in 1998 when opened his own dance school Kalashram.

3. Birju Maharaj started teaching at the age of 13 at the Sangeet Bharti. Maharaj then taught at Bharatiya Kala Kendra and at the Kathak Kendra where he was also the Head of Faculty and director.

4. Birju Maharaj also composed music and sang for two dance sequences in Satyajit Ray’s Shatranj Ke Khilari. He also choreographed the song ‘Kaahe Chhed Mohe’ from the 2002 version of the novella ‘Devdas’.

Pandit Birju Maharaj: Awards and Honours

Year

Awards

1964

Sangeet Natak Akademi Award

1986

Padma Vibhushan

1986

Nritya Choodamani Award by Shri Krishna Gana Sabha

1987

Kalidas Samman

2002

Lata Mangeshkar Puraskar

 

Sangam Kala Award

 

Andhra Ratna

 

National Nritya Shiromani Award

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    View all