MP government to start world’s largest floating solar project by 2023

The Renewable Energy Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Hardeep Singh Dang has informed that the world’s largest solar energy project of 600 MW which will be constructed at Omkareshwar dam on Narmada river in the state will begin the power generation by the year 2022-2023.

As per the official release, the estimated investment in the solar project stands at Rs. 3,000 crores. The World Bank, International Finance Corporation, and Power Grid have also granted in-principle consent to provide aid for the project development.

The primary feasibility of the project in the state has already been done in association with the World Bank and it is expected to begin the generation of power by the year 2022-2023.

Key Highlights:

• In January 2021, the work of the transmission line route survey will start from the project area to the Khandwa substation by the power grid.

• Tender for the elaborate study of the social and environmental impact of the project area is also being issued.

• The Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company has given its consent to purchase 400 MW power from the solar project.

About the world’s largest Solar Project in MP:

• It will have floating solar energy panels with a capacity of 600 MW power generation in the backwaters of Omkareshwar dam.

• As per the estimation, in 2 years, the solar project will be able to provide cheap and good quality power.

• The production of electricity will be in about 2000- hectare water area. It will be done by installing solar panels in the dam. These panels will float on the surface of the water in the reservoir.

• When the dam’s water level is low, the solar panels will automatically adjust itself upwards and downloads and floods and strong waves will have no effect on them. The rays of the sun will continue to produce electricity.