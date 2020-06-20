Mukesh Ambani joins club of world’s top 10 richest people 

Mukesh Ambani with a recent soar in net worth has jumped into the exclusive club of the world’s top 10 richest people, as per Forbes Real-Time Billionaire list.

The Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director with a net worth of USD 64.5 billion is currently ranked 9th on the list of World’s top billionaires. His net worth has increased by almost 12 times from USD 5.3 billion to USD 64.6 billion within just two months.

Ambani’s rise in the billionaires' list comes as the world and India together head for one of its worst recession. Ambani owns 42% of Reliance Industries Ltd and the company recently declared itself net-debt free, following a rapid flow of investments into Reliance’s digital platform- Jio.

Reliance becomes net debt-free

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) declared itself net-debt free on June 19, 2020 after it raised around ₹168,818.15 from 11 investment deals in Jio Platforms, which amounted to around Rs 115,693.95 crore and the recent RIL right issue, which raised Rs 53,124.20 crore. RIL became net debt-free almost eight months ahead of its March 2021 deadline.

Reliance Industries had stated that it had a net debt of about Rs 161,035 crore as on March 31, 2020. The company had set a target of becoming net debt-free within the next 18 months, by March 31, 2021.

Reliance Jio Investors

S No Investor Investment Amount (in crores) Stake Bought 1 Facebook, Inc. Rs 43,573.62 9.99% 2 Silver Lake Partners Rs 5,655.75 1.15% 3 Vista Equity Partners Rs 11,367.00 2.32% 4 General Atlantic Rs 6,598.38 1.34% 5 KKR Rs 11,367.00 2.32% 6 Mubadala Rs 9,093.60 1.85% 7 Silver Lake Partners (additional investment) Rs 4,546.80 0.93% 8 Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Rs 5,683.50 1.16% 9 TPG Rs 4,546.80 0.93% 10 L Catterton Rs 1,894.50 0.39% 11 PIF Rs 11,367.00 2.32% Total ₹ 115,693.95 24.70%

World’s Top 10 Richest People