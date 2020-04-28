Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries to consider first rights issue in 30 years

Reliance Industries Limited will consider a rights issue, its first such issue in almost three decades, at its board meeting on April 30, 2020. The information was shared on April 27, 2020.

The rights issue would be tabled during the meeting of Reliance Industries. The company has not provided any details of the rights issue under consideration.

Significance

The news comes after Facebook revealed its plans to spend $5.7 billion to buy a 9.99% stake in Reliance’s digital arm. It raises questions on why the Indian conglomerate would require additional capital through a rights offer.

Key Highlights

• While some analysts are perplexed as to why Reliance would want additional capital after getting equity infusion from Facebook, others feel that the rights issue would be a positive development for the company, reflecting the management’s commitment to eliminating Reliance’s net debt of about $22 billion by March 2021.

• Reliance shares rose almost 1.8% in early trade following the announcement, however, later they were trading down 1.7%.

• The promoters, the controlling stakeholders, hold a little over 50 percent of stakes in Reliance and would likely infuse their funds into the company if they want to retain their stake at current levels.

Background

Reliance’s major deal with Saudi Aramco, in which the world's largest oil exporter was expected to buy at least 20 percent stake in Reliance Industries' oil refineries and petrochemical business, had to be shelved due to coronavirus pandemic. The deal was expected to be closed by March 2020.

The stake sale of RIL’s oil refinery and chemical business was expected to fetch around $75 billion or over 5.3 lakh crore. The announcement was made by RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani during the 42nd Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries on August 12, 2019.

Reliance had acquired major debt when it ventured into the telecom sector with the launch of Jio in late 2016, which offered free voice calls and internet data at extremely cheap rates. The launch of Jio transformed the telecom sector, bringing down the rates of data and calls major across different telecom companies.